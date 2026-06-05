People on the move: LRTA, GDC, ODOT

The Lowcountry Regional Transportation Authority (LRTA), Gateway Development Commission (GDC) and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

LRTA selects executive director of Palmetto Breeze

The LRTA Board of Directors has selected Charles Mitchell Jr. to serve as executive director of Palmetto Breeze.

Since joining the LRTA Board of Directors as Jasper County, S.C.,’s representative in 2018 and serving as board chair since 2024, Mitchell has helped guide the agency through a period of growth with a community-focused approach.

“The future of public transportation in the Lowcountry should be shaped by the people who use it every day,” Mitchell said. “Whether you ride with us, partner with us or simply care about the future of our communities, your perspective matters. I look forward to listening and working together to ensure Palmetto Breeze continues to meet the needs of the region for generations to come.”

GDC adds two to leadership team

The GDC has approved the appointment of John Bartlett to serve as general counsel. He will oversee legal matters related to the GDC operations and delivery of the Hudson Tunnel Project, including procurement, contracting, litigation and commercial negotiations. He will also advise the GDC’s leadership and the board of commissioners on legal and regulatory matters.

Bartlett most recently served as a partner at Murphy Orlando LLC, where he has practiced since 2012. He has overseen extensive work advising major public agencies and infrastructure organizations on complex governance, transactional and operational matters.

Bartlett has also served as a Passaic County commissioner since 2013. He will vacate this position before joining GDC. As county commissioner, he has managed an annual budget exceeding $450 million, supporting a wide range of services for more than 525,000 residents. Bartlett also served for a decade on the executive committee of the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, including two years as board chairman.

The GDC Board also appointed Maria Anderson to serve as chief ethics and compliance officer and board secretary. Anderson joined GDC as deputy general counsel in January 2024 and has served as acting general counsel since August 2024. In the roles of chief ethics and compliance officer and board secretary, she will oversee compliance with the GDC’s enabling legislation, policies and code of conduct; manage governance and administration for the board of commissioners; and lead the GDC’s ethics and compliance functions.

“John has had a distinguished legal career and his deep knowledge of the law will serve us well,” said GDC CEO Tom Prendergast. “As a public servant, John has demonstrated creativity, tenacity and a commitment to expanding public transit in our region, all of which align with GDC’s mission to build a reliable, modern rail system that serves everyone who travels between New Jersey and New York. I am proud to welcome him to the GDC team. I am also thrilled that the board confirmed Maria Anderson to serve as chief ethics and compliance officer and board secretary. Since joining GDC in 2024, Maria has demonstrated strong leadership, sound judgment and a high level of legal and administrative expertise, and I am glad she will remain a core part of the GDC team going forward.”

Oregon Governor names ODOT interim director

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has named Chris Warner as the interim director of ODOT. According to ODOT, the appointment allows Lisa Sumption to return to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) while Emerald Bogue will serve as the governor’s chief of staff.

“I’m grateful to Lisa and Chris for being willing to step in and serve the people of Oregon who depend on a safe and reliable transportation system,” Kotek said. “Their efforts allow the state to take the steps needed to find the best director for Oregon’s transportation future. Chris has the experience needed to keep the organization moving at this truly critical juncture. He has my full confidence.”

Sumption became interim director at ODOT on Jan. 2 when former director Kris Strickler stepped down from the post. She now returns to OPRD, which is undergoing long-planned changes across the state to streamline and improve the experiences people have at state parks and outdoor spaces. The Department of Administrative Services (DAS) is conducting the search for ODOT’s next director.

Warner has been with the Kotek Administration from day one, first as deputy chief of staff before becoming chief in March 2024. In prior roles, Warner served as director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation, legislative assistant to former Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR-4) on transportation and infrastructure and as transportation advisor for former Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski.

Bogue joined the Governor’s Office through a three-month intergovernmental agreement with the Port of Portland as a special advisor, a role set to expire at the end of June. Bogue is a seasoned government affairs and policy leader with extensive experience guiding regional strategy, public-sector partnerships, and major funding initiatives. Before her decade at the Port of Portland, Bogue held roles at Multnomah County, the city of Portland, Ore., and with SEIU.