CA: Some Riverside County transportation projects closer to actuality with new Traffic Relief Plan

What are Riverside County’s transportation needs? The Riverside County Transportation Commission spent several months in 2024 evaluating the county’s needs with public input looking for answers to that question.

A one-cent sales tax measure was even being considered as part of the Traffic Relief Plan. At that time, the commission did not seek a new sales tax measure.

The commission has not determined how to fund the projects but it does continue to keep people informed. A webinar and two telephone town hall events were held in April to share the plan.

The recent events allowed RCTC leaders to hear from residents and answer questions about their transportation concerns, Deputy Executive Director David Knudsen said.

The Traffic Relief Plan is a long-term strategy that identified over $30 billion in transportation projects that could relieve congestion and improve movement throughout Riverside County. It includes road upgrades; pothole repairs; highway improvements; expanding public transportation; new opportunities to walk, bike and hike; and projects to help protect infrastructure against natural disasters.

You can read the plan at rctc.org/traffic-relief-plan/.

The plan identifies projects to help keep traffic moving and expand access to multiple transportation options, including public transit.

“Over the last few months, RCTC has been meeting with residents and community groups across the county to share information on projects detailed in the plan,” Knudsen said.

Here are some improvements in the plan.

Riverside, Corona, Eastvale and Norco areas

Road safety and maintenance improvements to Cajalco Road between the 15 and 215 freeways and Van Buren Boulevard; new grade separations in the cities of Riverside, Jurupa Valley, Banning, Beaumont and unincorporated Riverside County.

Add lanes, express lanes and build or improve ramps and interchanges on the major freeways.

Expand, maintain and enhance train service as well as study and implement options for new rail expansions or connections along the 15, 215, 91 and 60 freeways.

Add bike lanes and pedestrian safety measures on the Santa Ana River Trail.

Moreno Valley, Perris, Hemet and San Jacinto areas

Rebuild interchanges at the 215 Freeway and Harley Knox Boulevard in Perris and the 60 Freeway and Redlands Boulevard in Moreno Valley.

Add at least one lane in each direction on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley and on the 215 Freeway between the 60 and Van Buren Boulevard.

Increase train service, improve rail stations, and build new rail stations at the Ramona Expressway and in Winchester.

Expand rail service into Hemet and San Jacinto.

Expand rapid and commuter bus services to this region.

Temecula, Murrieta Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Menifee and Canyon Lake

Finish construction on the French Valley Parkway interchange in Temecula, including widening ramps; adding a bridge over the 15 Freeway; and finishing the highway between Jefferson Avenue and Ynez Road.

Reconstruct interchanges on the 15 Freeway at Nichols Road in Lake Elsinore, at Central Avenue in Lake Elsinore, at Wildomar Trail in Wildomar, and at Bundy Canyon Road in Wildomar.

Build new interchanges at the 15 Freeway at Franklin Street in Lake Elsinore, 215 Freeway at Keller Road in Murrieta, and the 215 at Garbani Road in Menifee.

Add new train service in this region and commuter bus service in Temecula.



Questions or comments? Contact the RCTC at [email protected] or 951-787-7141.

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