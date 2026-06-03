TX: Need a ride to the FIFA World Cup? This North Texas train will transport you

In just a couple of weeks, millions will travel to North Texas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Arlington’s AT&T Stadium (which will be rebranded as Dallas Stadium during the tournament) will host nine matches — five in the group stage, which begins on June 14, and four in the knockout round, including a semifinal on July 14. In addition, Sweden and the Czech Republic will have base camps in Frisco and Mansfield, respectively.

Getting around the Metroplex will be on the mind of many folks attending games in Arlington.

There will be several public transportation options available, according to the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee. Here’s what to know.

How to utilize public transportation around North Texas

The Trinity Railway Express will be the best bet for most folks.

For people in Dallas, the organizing committee recommends boarding at Victory Station. In Fort Worth, folks should hop on at Central Station.

Whether someone gets on the train in Dallas or Fort Worth, they need to ride the TRE to CentrePort Station, which is north of Dallas Stadium.

From there, complimentary charter buses await to take people to the stadium and bring them back to the station. Folks need to have a valid match ticket for the charter service, which is only available on match days, and begins around five hours before kickoff and will operate three hours after the game.

Downloading the GoPass app is the best way for people to buy train tickets and plan their trip, according to the organizing committee. A regional one-day pass will run folks $9.

Looking to explore Fort Worth?

Trinity Metro is launching a visitor shuttle for folks looking to explore Fort Worth and Arlington.

The shuttle will operate a few different routes on non-match days between June 15 and July 12. Passes will cost $10 and go on sale on Thursday, June 4.

There are three different routes, including:

Fort Worth Zoo and Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Tanger Outlets and Buc-ee’s

Six Flags Over Texas and Texas Live!

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