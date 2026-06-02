TN: CARTA launches amnesty programs ahead of October parking enforcement

CARTA is launching amnesty and community support programs to help residents with outstanding parking citations pay down their fines before enhanced enforcement measures go into effect in October.

While the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority is mainly responsible for public transit services throughout Hamilton County, it also manages and regulates downtown parking through its subsidiary the Chattanooga Parking Authority. The authority manages all public street parking downtown, along with a handful of garages and lots.

Due to a 2024 state law, towing and booting are no longer legal methods of parking enforcement unless cities pass their own enforcement measures following strict state guidelines.

The City Council approved an ordinance earlier this year granting CARTA the power to boot repeat parking violators. The statute also made CARTA the licensing agency for private parking operators who wish to enforce violations beyond ticketing, provided those private operators lower their prices and alter their lot rules to match the transit agency's.

Until Oct. 1, there is no enforcement mechanism to ensure a parking scofflaw pays their citation, as tickets are not handled at the state level. Private operators have reported large numbers of unpaid citations. CARTA revealed it had issued more than 64,000 citations that were in delinquency, worth about $4.1 million in fines.

One violator in particular has racked up over $29,000 in fines in the past few years across more than 460 unpaid tickets.

An emailed statement attributed to CARTA Chief of Staff Scott Wilson characterized the amnesty period as a one-time measure to allow residents to resolve outstanding fines and get adjusted to the new enforcement status quo.

"That's intentional. These programs offer a clear path ... at a significant discount," the statement said. "When parking spaces turn over the way they should, downtown Chattanooga merchants win. That's what parking enforcement is meant to do."

CARTA's new programs – available from the start of June through Sept. 30 – provide multiple options for resolving unpaid citations before violators are eligible to have their vehicles booted.

Each program is mutually exclusive to the others, so residents with outstanding citations are advised by the transit authority to consider which works best for their own situation:

– Discount period: Individuals can pay off their outstanding fines in full or through a city-run payment program at a discount. Paying off by June 30 grants a 30% reduction to the total fine cost. Paying by Aug. 31 grants 25%. Enrolling in the city's six-month payment plan before Aug. 31 takes 10% off the total fine cost.

– Hardship program: Those with severe, documented financial difficulty can receive up to 90% off their outstanding balance and be eligible for an extended payment program of up to 12 months. In order to qualify, a resident must be in the federal housing voucher program, be on Supplemental Security Income or Social Security disability insurance, use a food assistance program or have a verified household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level ($31,920 for a one-person household, $49,500 for a household of four).

– Food for fines: Residents can reduce their outstanding balance through monetary donations to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Every $1 donated will equal $2 off of their owed fines, for up to 25% of the outstanding balance. Food donations are not accepted in lieu of currency.

After Oct. 1, any vehicle with three or more unpaid citations that are each older than 60 days is eligible to be booted by CARTA or a qualified licensed private operator that has issued the vehicle tickets. To have a boot taken off, the driver must pay a removal fee up to $75 in addition to at least 25% of their outstanding fines and must enter a mandatory city-managed payment plan for the remainder of the balance.

Information and applications for the programs are at chattanoogaparking.org. Questions or complaints may be directed to the Chattanooga Parking Authority via phone at 423-648-4031 or their offices at 1362 Market St.

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