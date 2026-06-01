MBTA Board approves FY27-31 capital investment plan

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board of Director approved the agency’s fiscal years (FY) 2027–2031 capital investment plan (FY27–31 MBTA CIP). The CIP is a rolling, five-year financial plan that funds all MBTA capital projects, seeking to deliver meaningful results for riders while building a best-in-class transit system for the future. Under the plan, capital projects are defined as investments or activities related to acquiring, renewing, constructing, improving or maintaining a capital asset, including project planning and design.

“Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and with the support of our legislative and municipal partners, the MBTA is setting a national example for how to accelerate transportation infrastructure projects that drive economic vitality and support the communities we serve,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We are strategically planning to deliver capital projects that deliver meaningful benefits, improve service and ensure safety to meet and exceed the needs of today and future generations. I am grateful to the board for approving the CIP, and I thank the public for being part of the conversation and providing their feedback on capital investments they’d like to see the MBTA prioritize.”

The capital projects in the FY27–31 CIP focus on:

Regular maintenance: Building on the MBTA’s recent progress to effectively and efficiently deliver results for riders now and in the future.

Building on the MBTA’s recent progress to effectively and efficiently deliver results for riders now and in the future. Building for the future: Tackling major modernization projects that set a strong foundation for future infrastructure while seeking additional funding.

Tackling major modernization projects that set a strong foundation for future infrastructure while seeking additional funding. Improving service for riders: Ensuring improved service in the near- and long-term by improving frequency and reliability, decarbonizing the system and improving the experience of riders.

The FY27–31 MBTA CIP includes $10.3 billion to complete over 660 capital projects to modernize, improve and increase the safety and reliability of the MBTA. The MBTA notes the investments aim to maintain a state of good repair, modernize MBTA assets, improve service and meet strategic priorities and performance goals. It is informed by the capital needs assessment and Inventory, the MBTA strategic plan and long-term plans such as Focus40, the rail modernization plan and Focus 2050. It also forecasts anticipated funding levels in future years where the MBTA will be challenged to ensure that it stays on course to achieve its capital investment targets.

The full CIP can be found on MBTA’s website.