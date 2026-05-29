LIT and WTS International renew partnership at WTS International annual conference

Latinos in Transit (LIT) and Women’s Transportation Seminar International (WTS International) have renewed their memorandum of understanding (MOU) during the WTS International Annual Conference held in Los Angeles.

The agreement was signed by LIT Board Chair Eugenio Bonet, LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal, WTS International Chair Bridgette Beato and WTS International CEO and Executive Director Malika Reed Wilkins, Ph.D., reaffirming a shared commitment to strengthening workforce development, leadership opportunities and industry collaboration throughout the public transportation sector, according to the associations.

“This renewed partnership represents the power of collaboration in shaping the future of the transportation industry,” Villarreal said.“Both LIT and WTS International are deeply committed to creating opportunities that empower professionals, strengthen leadership pipelines, and inspire the next generation of transportation leaders. By working together, we can continue expanding access to mentorship, professional development, and workforce initiatives that benefit the entire industry.”

The partners say the updated three-year MOU builds upon the longstanding partnership between the two national nonprofitorganizations and expands opportunities for professional development, industry engagement, education and economic growth initiatives that support public transportation professionals nationwide.