TransLink to invest nearly C$174 million to make transit and roadway upgrades

TransLink says its investing in community-led transportation infrastructure upgrades through its local government funding programs to shorten travel times, improve community access to jobs and services and support robust movement throughout the region.

As part of the 2025 Investment Plan, TransLink is increasing funding for the region’s busiest arterial roads by 70%, adding C$47 million (US$34 million) in 2026 to improve and maintain major routes used by transit, commuters and commercial vehicles. These roads are part of the major road network (MRN), a system of key corridors that supports transit, goods movement, emergency response and daily travel throughout Metro Vancouver.

In total, TransLink says it is investing nearly C$174 million (US$125.9 million) through its local government funding programs this year to support key upgrades in local communities.

This year’s investments include 114 projects designed to support critical local infrastructure that people rely on every day—from safer intersections and bridge repairs to road upgrades and transit-supportive infrastructure.

“Since 2017, TransLink has invested nearly C$1.2 billion (US$868.5 million) in more than 900 transportation projects that help communities improve key roads, bridges and corridors people rely on every day,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “These investments support a more reliable transportation network and help keep people, transit and goods moving efficiently.”

Applications for 2027 investments will open this fall. Recently completed projects funded by TransLink include:

Burnaby: Co-funding of the Burnaby Lake Overpass, which spans Highway 1 and officially opened in April. The completion of this project creates a north-south link between regional trail networks and major destinations in Burnaby, creating a safer and more accessible crossing.

Co-funding of the Burnaby Lake Overpass, which spans Highway 1 and officially opened in April. The completion of this project creates a north-south link between regional trail networks and major destinations in Burnaby, creating a safer and more accessible crossing. Delta: Funds provided to the city of Delta, B.C., to deliver Phase 2 of 72 Avenue roadway upgrades between 115 and 120 streets. The project includes road widening to increase capacity and support traffic flow, along with upgraded intersections and signals, new sidewalks and enhanced bus stop infrastructure to support safer, more reliable travel.

Funds provided to the city of Delta, B.C., to deliver Phase 2 of 72 Avenue roadway upgrades between 115 and 120 streets. The project includes road widening to increase capacity and support traffic flow, along with upgraded intersections and signals, new sidewalks and enhanced bus stop infrastructure to support safer, more reliable travel. Maple Ridge: Partnered with the city of Maple Ridge, B.C., to complete the widening of Abernethy Way between 224 and 230 streets from two to four lanes. The project improves traffic flow along a key east-west MRN corridor through intersection upgrades, a new multi-use pathway, improved lighting, drainage work and updated signage and pavement markings.

“Local governments know the transportation improvements their communities need most, and these investments help to deliver them,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor and Mayors’ Council Chair Brad West. “Whether it’s helping people get around more easily, supporting growing neighborhoods or improving how communities stay connected, the local government funding programs help make life better across the region.”

The full list of 2026 investments can be seen on TransLink’s website.