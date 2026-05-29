OH: Laketran swears in board member, reappoints two trustees

Laketran recently swore in three members of its Board of Trustees, including Daniel Curtis Crowder’s appointment and the reappointments of Board President Brian Falkowski and Trustee Kim Stenger.

Crowder, of Mentor, brings a fresh perspective about public transportation and experience in government communications, officials noted, in his first public appointment. He takes over the position previously held by Lane Sheets.

“Throughout the extraordinary challenges over the last decade — challenges faced not just by Laketran, but by public boards and offices across the county and country — this organization continued serving the public and I am honored to contribute to its excellent work,” Crowder said.

“I know I am coming into a strong situation, with great colleagues, and I hope my service lives up to the standard set by the trustees and by everyone who has dedicated their lives to improving life here in Lake County,” he added. “For many families, this is the finish line, this is the place people work toward, the community they hope to build a life in, raise a family and contribute back to.”

Falkowski was reappointed to continue his leadership, marking 15 years of dedicated service since first joining the board in 2011.

During his tenure, Falkowski has played a pivotal role in guiding Laketran through two successful levy campaigns, overseeing significant service expansions, advancing technology initiatives and supporting major capital projects, including the construction of two indoor transit centers and the agency’s recent headquarters renovation.

“Brian’s leadership and steady guidance have been instrumental in Laketran’s growth and success over the past 15 years,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “His contributions have helped position Laketran as a forward-thinking transit agency that continues to meet the evolving needs of our community. We are grateful for his continued service.”

Stenger, of Kirtland, was also reappointed, first joining the board in 2022.

She will continue to support Laketran’s mission of providing safe, reliable and accessible transportation options throughout Lake County, officials added.

Falkowski welcomed Crowder to the board and expressed appreciation for Stenger’s continued service.

“Together, we remain committed to strengthening public transit for the residents and businesses of Lake County,” he said.

Laketran is governed by a volunteer nine-member board of trustees, which provides governance and strategic direction for the agency, ensuring continued investment in mobility solutions that connect the community to jobs, healthcare, education and recreation.

The board is additionally responsible for the fiduciary oversight, including setting policies, approving budgets and guiding long-term planning.

Board members are appointed by the Lake County commissioners and serve three-year terms.

Serving over 700,000 riders each year, Laketran is Lake County’s regional public transportation system offering in-county Local Routes, door-to-door Dial-a-Ride, rideshare with Rides on Demand and commuter Park-n-Ride routes with service between Lake County, Downtown Cleveland and University Circle.

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