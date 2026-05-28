GoTriangle partners with public relations students to create social media marketing campaigns for Raleigh and Durham routes

GoTriangle partnered with public relations students from North Carolina State University (NC State) during the Spring 2026 semester to promote transit—resulting in what the pair notes is not only a visible appetite from young people for public transportation, but also in revealing an appreciation for how transit can be reliable, affordable and a connector for the community.

The 24 students—as part of Dr. Kalyca Becktel’s Public Relations Campaign class—were tasked to come up with creative ways to promote Route 100 (Raleigh) and Routes 700 and 705 (Durham) for GoTriangle.

“The process was nothing short of incredible and impressive,” said GoTriangle Public Relations Manager Matt Lail. “From the very beginning, as they tackled new ways to promote Routes 100 700 and 705, each and every one of these students brought an attention to detail, a desire to learn and a propensity for creativity. They asked all the right questions. They were courageous in their ideas, and they delivered.”

The two teams—dubbed “PackLab Public Relations”—used traditional strategies to create the campaigns within a limited window of time. The Route 100 team created the “Don’t Go Spring Broke” campaign, aimed at encouraging students from NC State and Meredith College to use the route for getting to and from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The Route 700/705 team created the #FindYourSpot campaign, which encouraged Durham riders to use transit to frequent beloved local businesses. The campaign also included an exclusive Durham Bulls game night for select students from North Carolina Central University.

Through the team’s work, GoTriangle’s Route 100 saw the following improvements:

More than 25,000 social media views and more than 200 students reached directly.

An 8% increase in Route 100 boardings.

A 22% increase in GoPass signups.

71 Umo app downloads through classroom outreach.

17,000-plus views of a local news piece highlighting the campaign.

A 40% increase in knowledge about the route among NC State and Meredith College students.

The Route 700 & 705 team’s work resulted in:

More than 30,000 views and 600 likes of a campaign Instagram reel.

A 150% increase in awareness of the two routes.

A 20% increase in positive attitudes toward Durham bus use with new riders.

A 100% increase in route rider confidence.

“GoTriangle’s investment in our students showed them that their voices, ideas and work have real impact far beyond the classroom and that they are valued as emerging professionals today, not just someday in the future,” Dr. Becktel said.