FTA issues nearly $200 million to improve rail, American Indian Tribe and Alaska Native community transit infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is investing $166 million in U.S. passenger rail services and infrastructure, as well as $19 million in transit infrastructure crossing American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native communities. Under the Trump Administration’s America First agenda, USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy says the department is building modern transportation systems that will improve the quality of life for Americans.

According to the USDOT, one-third of subway and passenger rail vehicles in the U.S. are more than 25 years old. These older railcars contribute to delays, increased maintenance costs and customer dissatisfaction.

“This is another example of the Trump Administration delivering safer travel, improved reliability and American-made rail cars for the American people,” Duffy said.

The other stream of funding, designated for American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native communities, can be used for:

New transit vehicles to transport commuters

Upgraded bus facilities with state-of-the-art technologies

Expanded transit services to reach more communities

“Under President Trump and Secretary Duffy, America is building again, including in our Tribal Nations,” said FTA Chief Counsel Matthew Cahill. “USDOT is investing tens of millions into developing better infrastructure, promoting economic development and improving the safety of our transit systems for our Tribal and Alaska Native communities."