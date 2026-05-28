OH: Lorain County seeks $644,000 grant to expand transit for seniors, disabled residents

Lorain County Commissioners on Friday authorized Lorain County Transit to apply for a $644,000 grant through the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, funding that officials say would help expand public transit services for seniors and residents with disabilities.

NOACA’s Enhanced Mobility grant program provides capital grants to support governments, transit agencies and other transportation providers in delivering coordinated transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities. These services are planned, designed and implemented to meet the specific mobility needs of those populations.

Transit officials said the funding would allow Lorain County Transit to purchase two new vehicles and help pay for a new fixed route and expanded Dial-a-Ride service in North Ridgeville, Avon and Columbia Township.

The grant if awarded would cover 80% of the vehicles’ cost, with the county covering the remaining 20%. The grant could also cover 50% of operational costs going forward.

Deputy County Administrator Karen Perkins said the application was submitted ahead of the county’s transportation development plan because of the grant deadline.

Perkins also noted that the county’s first public meeting on the transportation development plan was scheduled for that afternoon at the Lorain County Transportation Center in Elyria.

Commissioners Marty Gallagher, David Moore and Jeff Riddell voted in favor of the measure.

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