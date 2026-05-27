STM, TTC, TransLink file joint pre-budget submission to restore Canadian Public Transit Fund, protect public transit investments

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and TransLink have filed a joint pre-budget submission to restore the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), move faster on shovel-ready projects and make long-term transit funding predictable.

According to the agencies, without adequate and predictable federal investments, major projects are at risk for delays, rising costs and slower progress for communities across the country.

The CEOs and board chairs from the three agencies were in Ottawa on May 25 and 26 to meet with ministers and elected officials to advocate for the federal transit investment needed to build infrastructure and maintain the systems Canadians rely on.

Together, the three agencies face more than C$50 billion (US$36.2 billion) in unfunded capital needs over the next 10 years. The agencies’ pre-budget submission recommends that the federal government: