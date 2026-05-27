STM, TTC, TransLink file joint pre-budget submission to restore Canadian Public Transit Fund, protect public transit investments
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and TransLink have filed a joint pre-budget submission to restore the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), move faster on shovel-ready projects and make long-term transit funding predictable.
According to the agencies, without adequate and predictable federal investments, major projects are at risk for delays, rising costs and slower progress for communities across the country.
The CEOs and board chairs from the three agencies were in Ottawa on May 25 and 26 to meet with ministers and elected officials to advocate for the federal transit investment needed to build infrastructure and maintain the systems Canadians rely on.
Together, the three agencies face more than C$50 billion (US$36.2 billion) in unfunded capital needs over the next 10 years. The agencies’ pre-budget submission recommends that the federal government:
- Restore the C$30 billion (US$21.7 billion) in funding over 10 years for the CPTF. According to the agencies, Budget 2025 reduced the fund by C$5 billion (US$3.6 billion), or 17%, creating significant uncertainty for transit agencies planning major capital projects. STM, TTC and TransLink are asking for that reduction to be reversed and for the fund to be fully restored.
- Accelerate and simplify approval of CPTF funding for shovel-ready projects. The agencies note major public transit projects are ready to move forward, but complex approval processes risk slowing delivery, increasing costs and delaying benefits for customers. The agencies want the federal government to modernize the funding framework and move faster on projects where procurement and construction are ready to begin.
- Make the fund permanent, predictable and protected from inflation. The agencies are also calling for the fund to be indexed to inflation and construction costs and for the federal government to maintain the C$3 billion (US$2.2 billion) annual commitment beyond 2036. The agencies note long-term certainty is essential for agencies planning major infrastructure, fleet and state-of-good-repair investments.