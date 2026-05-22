Governments of Canada, Ontario invest more than C$11 million in Durham transit upgrades

The governments of Canada and Ontario have partnered with the Regional Municipality of Durham to jointly invest C$11.6 million (US$8.4 million) in upgrades for public transit for the Durham region. The investments are designed to contribute to an upgraded, modern and efficient public transit system that assists more people in reaching their destinations in Durham and across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area.

The first project seeks to enhance reliability and efficiency by replacing buses at Durham Region Transit (DRT) that have reached the end of their useful lives. The 10 new 40-foot diesel bus rapid transit vehicles will also include intelligent transportation and fare collection systems.

“Durham Region is growing quickly and as more people become part of our community, we need to ensure our infrastructure can keep pace,” said Ontario Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Parliamentary Secretary Jennifer McKelvie. “Today’s investments in modernizing and enhancing public transportation are an important part of building a stronger region now and in the future.”

The second project is set to purchase fuel and fluid management software and install and integrate it in DRT’s existing system. The software is designed to help optimize fuel use and maintenance requirements, reduce carbon emissions and extend the lifespan of transit vehicles and infrastructure. By helping reduce overall costs, this investment works to contribute to a more efficient public transit system with more resources available to continue operating and expanding.

“Our government is investing in ten new buses for Durham Region to help meet growing transit needs and ensure residents have access to reliable and efficient public transportation,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “This project is part of Ontario’s historic C$70 billion (US$50.7 billion) investment in transit, helping communities grow while keeping people moving today and into the future.”