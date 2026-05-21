APTA announces winners of 2026 Internation Bus Roadeo competition

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) announced the winners of the 2026 International Bus Roadeo, an event designed to test and recognize the skill and professionalism of public transit bus operators and maintenance crews.
This year’s competition took place in Salt Lake City, in tandem with the association’s Mobility Conference, where 80 bus operators, 49 maintenance teams and 40 combined teams demonstrated their abilities in various driving, safety and repair scenarios. From precision maneuvers to brake and door repairs, participants showcased their skills before a panel of judges.
“APTA’s International Bus Roadeo showcases the professionalism and technical expertise that keep public transportation systems operating safely and reliably every day,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas. “The operators and maintenance teams recognized here represent the focus, precision and public service that make that possible. Congratulations to all and thank you for advancing public transportation.”
The winners of the 2026 International Bus Roadeo are:
- Grand Champion: Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (L.A. Metro), Los Angeles, Calif.
- First Runner Up: Community Transit, Everett, Wash.
- Second Runner Up: Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit), Oakland, Calif.
- First Place Operator: Matt Chomjak, Community Transit, Everett, Wash.
- Second Place Operator: Darvy Traylor – Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), Orange, Calif.
- Third Place Operator: Willie Davis – Central Ohio Transit Authority, Columbus, Ohio.
- First Place Maintenance Team: L.A. Metro, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Second Place Maintenance Team: Oahu Transit Service Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii
- Third Place Maintenance Team: AC Transit, Oakland, Calif.
- USSC Pre-Trip Inspection Winner: Darvy Traylor – OCTA, Orange, Calif.
- Wabtec Vapor Door Winner: L.A. Metro, Los Angeles, Calif.
- MCI/New Flyer Multiplex Winner: Oahu Transit Service Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii
- Thermo King HVAC Winner: Community Transit, Everett, Wash.
- Custom Training Aids Brake System Winner: L.A. Metro, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Cummins/Driventic/EMP Power Train Winner: Oahu Transit Services, Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii
- Cummins/Allison/EMP Power Train Winner: L.A. Metro, Los Angeles, Calif.
- USSC Vehicle Inspection Winner: Intercity Transit, Olympia, Wash.
- Gillig Written Test Winner: Denver Regional Transportation District, Denver, Colo.