APTA announces winners of 2026 Internation Bus Roadeo competition

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) announced the winners of the 2026 International Bus Roadeo, an event designed to test and recognize the skill and professionalism of public transit bus operators and maintenance crews.

This year’s competition took place in Salt Lake City, in tandem with the association’s Mobility Conference, where 80 bus operators, 49 maintenance teams and 40 combined teams demonstrated their abilities in various driving, safety and repair scenarios. From precision maneuvers to brake and door repairs, participants showcased their skills before a panel of judges.

“APTA’s International Bus Roadeo showcases the professionalism and technical expertise that keep public transportation systems operating safely and reliably every day,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas. “The operators and maintenance teams recognized here represent the focus, precision and public service that make that possible. Congratulations to all and thank you for advancing public transportation.”

The winners of the 2026 International Bus Roadeo are:

Grand Champion: Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (L.A. Metro), Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (L.A. Metro), Los Angeles, Calif. First Runner Up: Community Transit, Everett, Wash.



Second Runner Up: Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit), Oakland, Calif.

First Place Operator: Matt Chomjak, Community Transit, Everett, Wash.