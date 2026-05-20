OH: Lorain County Transit to present proposed transportation plan updates

Lorain County Transit (LCT) will host a public presentation outlining proposed updates to its fixed-route and Dial-A-Ride transportation services as part of the Lorain County Transportation Development Plan, according to a news release.

The public presentation will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 22 at the Lorain County Transportation and Community Center, 40 East Ave. in Elyria.

The meeting will provide residents with an opportunity to review the proposed recommendations and share feedback directly with transit officials, the release said.

The Transportation Development Plan includes recommendations designed to improve transit efficiency, reduce wait times and expand access to destinations throughout Lorain County.

Beginning in 2027, Lorain County Transit would replace its current routes with:

An hourly fixed route between Lorain and Elyria

An hourly route serving Lorain County Community College

Future expansion plans could include additional service to Chestnut Commons in Elyria, Lorain High School/Cooper Foster Park Road, Avon, North Ridgeville and Oberlin, according to the release.

Implementation of these future expansions would depend on securing additional funding support from local partners, the release said.

“The Transportation Development Plan provides a roadmap for making our public transit system more cost-efficient and convenient for riders,” said Karen Perkins, deputy administrator for the Lorain County Board of Commissioners, in the release. “The Plan contains changes to bus routes that will shorten wait times and extend service to new areas, while continuing ViaLC and Dial-A-Ride.

“Implementing the full plan would require additional revenue, and we are working with partner municipalities and organizations to explore options for funding support.”

The meeting will include a presentation followed by time for public questions and comments, according to the release.

Parking is available off Cedar or Depot streets.

Residents also may review the proposed future route network online and submit feedback at https://platform.remix.com/project/19f07302?latlng=41.40333,-82.07774,11.967.

Public comments will be accepted through June 3.

The Lorain County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider adoption of the Transportation Development Plan at its June 5 meeting.

For additional information, contact RLS & Associates at 937-299-5007 or email [email protected].

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