IL: Mayor Brandon Johnson makes last-minute push to name permanent CTA leader

Mayor Brandon Johnson asked the Chicago Transit Authority board to select a permanent leader just weeks before a new state law limits his control over the executive appointment process at the mass transit agency.

In a May 7 letter addressed to CTA board Chair Lester Barclay, Johnson directed the agency’s board to “move expeditiously to finalize the selection of a permanent President for the CTA,” which has been led on an interim basis by an acting president, Nora Leerhsen, since early 2025.

“This should include prompt commencement of interviews with finalists, including the Acting President, before submitting the Board’s recommended candidate to my office for final consideration,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson, who has struggled to make appointments for leadership positions at key city sister agencies, has allowed the city’s public transportation provider to be helmed on an interim basis for more than a year.

His attempt to finally set a permanent leader for the CTA comes just weeks before legislation permanently removing some of his control over the process takes effect.

The legislation — which saved the CTA from massive service cuts — creates the new Northern Illinois Transit Authority, a governing body that is supposed to be a more powerful version of the CTA’s current governing body, the Regional Transportation Authority.

Notably, the new legislation requires the new NITA board give its “advice and consent” for the appointment of a CTA leader. The law also requires the NITA board chair and executive director to be included in any search process for a new leader.

The law goes into effect June 1.

In his letter to Barclay, Johnson cited the upcoming NITA deadline in his request for a permanent leader.

“As the economic engine that powers the transportation system in Northeastern Illinois, it is vital that the City of Chicago and the CTA enter this new era with dedicated, permanent leadership and a clear strategic direction that reflects the needs of our transit workers, riders, and residents,” he wrote.

It’s not clear if the CTA board will take Johnson up on his request to recommend a permanent leader quickly.

April Morgan, chief of staff to the CTA board, declined to comment on behalf of Barclay and the board.

The CTA board met for its monthly meeting last week. Board members did not publicly discuss any leadership search or take a vote on one, though they did meet in a lengthy executive session not open to reporters.

The CTA board is not scheduled to meet in another regular meeting before June 1. No special meetings were listed on its schedule as of Tuesday morning.

Three of the current seven board members are Johnson appointees, including new member Lily Diego-Johnson, who was officially seated on the board last week. The other four members were appointed either by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker or former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Per the NITA legislation, all current board members’ terms will expire Sept. 1.

Members can be reappointed to the reconstituted CTA board, though the legislation dilutes the Chicago mayor’s appointments on the board. The mayor will get three appointments on the new board, while the governor and Cook County Board president will each get two.

Spokespeople for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle did not comment.

“As we transition to the new (NITA) governance structure, our administration remains focused on ensuring CTA has strong leadership in place throughout that process,” mayoral spokesperson Allison Novelo said in a statement.

“With the CTA Board now fully seated, the mayor recently sent a letter at the request of Chair Barclay reaffirming the administration’s directive to continue moving expeditiously through the process to identify a permanent CTA president,” Novelo said.

Even under the current paradigm, the mayor has struggled to exercise control over the CTA.

He failed last year to install his former chief operating officer, John Roberson, to the top job after some board members made it clear they wanted a broader search for a new leader.

Transit advocates had clamored for a national search, arguing the new CTA leader should have experience working in public transportation.

Johnson claimed last year his office had in fact undertaken a “national search” for a new CTA leader. But public records requests filed by the Tribune showed the city had never undertaken a formalized search of any kind.

Acting CTA President Leerhsen took on the agency’s top job after former President Dorval Carter stepped down under pressure in early 2025.

Leerhsen, Carter’s former chief of staff, has become popular with transit advocates but hasn’t been tapped to take the job permanently.

In an interview with the Tribune last week, Johnson remained noncommittal about Leerhsen’s prospects of getting the permanent appointment.

“Perhaps there are names and resumes that have not made it to my desk, (and) that if and when that happens, I’m going to look at it closely,” Johnson said when asked if the next CTA leader was already being vetted by his office.

Johnson’s letter to Barclay did not specify a date by which he wanted an executive recommendation, though he wrote that “by advancing a finalist without significant delay, we will demonstrate our shared commitment to riders and the future of our transit system.”

“I look forward to working in partnership with you, the Board, and all stakeholders to ensure CTA is well positioned to leverage opportunities presented by the State legislation and the NITA system while continuing to deliver safe, reliable service which keeps Chicago moving forward,” the mayor wrote.

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