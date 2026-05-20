APTA names 2026 Bus Safety, Security and Emergency Management winners, awards new Safe, Effective and Clean honor

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) recognized outstanding public transportation providers at its annual Mobility Conference—hosted in Salt Lake City. APTA presented nine transit agencies with the 2026 Bus Safety, Security and Emergency Management Award, three agencies with a Certificate of Merit and one agency with the newly established Safe, Effective and Clean Award.

2026 honorees—representing systems in California, Maryland, Ohio, Texas and Washington, D.C.,—were acknowledged for innovative efforts in improving safety, strengthening security efforts, improving preparedness for emergencies and for delivering clean, reliable service for riders.

“Congratulations to this year’s award winners for setting a high standard for safety, security and operational excellence in public transportation,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas. “These agencies are advancing innovative programs that protect riders and transit workers while building public confidence in the essential services they provide every day. APTA is also proud to introduce the new Safe, Effective and Clean Award, which recognizes the industry’s broader commitment to delivering service that is dependable, welcoming and responsive to the needs of today’s riders."

APTA notes that nominations were evaluated based on four criteria: effectiveness, benefit level, innovation and transferability. The 2026 winners are awarded in categories based on bus ridership.

The 2026 winners are:

Bus Safety Award

Gold winners

North County Transit–San Diego Railroad, San Diego, Calif. – More than three million and fewer than 15 million passenger trips annually.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, San Diego, Calif. – More than 50 million passenger trips annually.

Certificate of Merit winner

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, Corpus Christi, Texas – More than three million and fewer than 15 million passenger trips annually.

Bus Security Award

Gold winners

GTrans, Gardena, Calif. – Fewer than three million passenger trips annually.

Southwest Ohio Regional Transportation Authority, Cincinnati, Ohio – More than three million and fewer than 15 million passenger trips annually.

Maryland Transit Administration, Baltimore, Md. – More than 15 million and fewer than 50 million passenger trips annually.

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Los Angeles, Calif. – More than 50 million passenger trips annually.

Certificate of Merit winners

Foothill Transit, West Covina, Calif. – More than three million and fewer than 15 million passenger trips annually.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Washington, D.C. – More than 50 million passenger trips annually.

Bus Emergency Management Award

Gold winners

Capital Metro Transportation Authority, Austin, Texas – More than 15 million and fewer than 50 million passenger trips annually.

WMATA, Washington, D.C. – More than 50 million passenger trips annually.

Bus, Safe, Effective and Clean Award

Gold winner