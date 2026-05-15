CA: Is your child old enough to travel solo by bus or train? Rules for SacRT, Amtrak and Greyhound

Trains, buses and light rail, there are many forms of transportation to help people get around in Sacramento. But how old is old enough for your child to take a solo trip by bus or train?

Here’s a look at the rules and best practices for children and parents to follow as well as which local programs allow children to ride public transportation for free.

Can my child ride RT light rail or bus alone?

Yes, but with some restrictions. Children aged 13 to 17 can ride alone if they are registered under a low-income or qualified parent/guardian, according to Sacramento Regional Transit.

Can my child ride RT for free?

RydeFreeRT cards are typically distributed by RT through schools at the beginning of each new school year.

The cards offer free rides for youth in Transitional Kindergarten through 12th grade on the entire RT transit network including fixed-route buses and light rail, according to the transit agency.

Because the pass can also be used for transportation outside of school hours, the pass is good not just during the school year but also during school breaks.

New cards will be valid from June 1 through June 30, 2027, and will be distributed to schools, school districts and local libraries. People can also visit RT Customer Service Center located at 1225 R St. in Sacramento.

The program was launched in the fall of 2019 in an effort to fight off chronic absenteeism in schools, according to Sacramento City Express.

Can my child ride Amtrak or Greyhound by themselves?

Both Amtrak and Greyhound have age restrictions for unaccompanied minors.

If your child is 15 and under they cannot ride a Greyhound bus by themselves and children ages 12 and under may not travel on Amtrak alone.

On Greyhound, children 15 and under must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or another passenger at least 16 years of age. Greyhound has additional restrictions for children traveling to Canada or Mexico.

Children 16 and older can travel solo on Amtrak without restrictions, but must have a valid photo ID when purchasing tickets and while on board the train, according to Amtrak’s Unaccompanied Minors Policy.

Children aged 13, 14 and 15 years old may only ride in accordance with its policy that restricts online ticket purchases for unaccompanied minors and limits the number of underage passengers per train. There are also restrictions on overnight travel.

Can a transit entity set a minimum age limit for children riding alone?

Yes. A transit system may set a minimum age limit for children riding without an adult, according to the Federal Transit Administration.

New rules and regulations would have to be made locally. The policy must apply equally to both paratransit and fixed routes.

How to know if your child is ready to ride public transportation alone

Each child is different and develops independence at a different pace. However, there are certain signs and helpful information to guide your child toward riding public transit by themselves.

General guidelines were offered by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. (LA Metro)

Here are five tips from Metro Transit to help your child travel alone:

Know the route. Children should know their route ahead of time and leave early in order to not be rushed. Additionally, a child should know of a backup route in case there’s a delay with their first plan. Ride with friends whenever possible. Safety is in numbers and if possible children should be in groups when riding public transportation. Stay alert. For the child’s safety and to make sure they don’t miss their stop, it is recommended that the child keep one earbud out in order to be aware of their surroundings. If a child must use their phone, they should look up from their screen often. If someone is acting strange around them, children should move away and are encouraged to sit closer to the bus/train operator or switch to another bus or train car. Keep an eye on personal items. Children should be sure to take all belongings when exiting a bus or train. See something? Say something. If your child feels unsafe they should feel comfortable asking security or a transit worker for help.

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