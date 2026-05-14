PRT earns 1.2 million in new revenue from 2026 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) recorded 485,000 rides during the weekend of the 2026 NFL Draft from April 23-25, generating more than $1.2 million in new revenue. PRT says the three-day total represented a 51% increase compared to the average ridership for two typical weekdays and one Saturday in March, the most recent period for which PRT has complete ridership data.

PRT notes key revenue contributions included approximately $494,000 in advertising sales, along with major investments from regional partners. VisitPITTSBURGH contributed $350,000 to support expanded bus service while Sheetz, the Pittsburgh Organizing Committee and The Pittsburgh Foundation funded fare-free access across key parts of the system.

The agency’s four special Football Flyer routes carried nearly 60,000 riders, offering direct connections from park-and-ride locations across Allegheny County, Pa., to the center of the draft at Acrisure Stadium/North Shore and Point State Park. PRT notes all Football Flyer service was fare-free thanks to support from the Pittsburgh Organizing Committee and The Pittsburgh Foundation, helping to remove barriers and making it easy for people across the region to participate.

“PRT helped make the draft accessible to everyone,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “This was a moment for Pittsburgh to shine, and transit made it possible for hundreds of thousands of people to be part of it while also delivering real economic value for our region.”

During the three-day event, PRT redeployed service where it was needed most. Light rail operated every 15 minutes (every 7.5 minutes in downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore) and both light rail and the Monongahela Incline were fare-free through a partnership with Sheetz. Local bus routes operated on Saturday schedules and continued to serve riders across the county.

“This was Pittsburgh at its best: public agencies, private partners and community leaders coming together to deliver something big,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “Transit was at the center of that success. We connected people to opportunity and showed what this region can do when we invest in a system that works.”

Beyond the direct financial impact, PRT notes that the draft served as a showcase for the reach and visibility of public transit. PRT vehicles, stations and facilities connected brands with thousands of riders and visitors, highlighting the system’s role as a platform for engagement and investment.

“The level of exposure and energy we saw during the draft was incredible,” said PRT Advertising Director Terri Landis. “It showed that transit isn’t just about getting from point A to point B—it's a dynamic part of the region’s economic and cultural life.”