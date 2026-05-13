Miami Dade County's DTPW to host four transit hubs for Miami Game Day Express shuttles for FIFA World Cup 2026

The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) will host four transportation hubs that will serve the Miami Game Day Express shuttle service for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches hosted at Miami Gardens’ Miami Stadium.

The free Miami Game Day Express shuttle service will provide verified ticket holders with direct transportation to Miami Stadium on match days. Shuttle service is set to operate from four regional transit hubs placed to provide easy access for fans traveling to the stadium from across south Florida.

The four confirmed Miami Game Day Express shuttle hubs are:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza Metrorail Station

Golden Glades Multimodal Transit Station / Tri-Rail

Aventura Brightline Station

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

DTPW says the announcement is a milestone in Miami-Dade County’s integrated mobility strategy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which includes regional transit coordination, expanded public transportation access, dedicated shuttle operations and enhanced rider communications. These efforts are designed to help encourage transit use throughout the tournament while aiming to reduce roadway congestion around Miami Stadium and key event areas.

“With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected in Miami-Dade County during FIFA World Cup 2026, we are focused on delivering a mobility experience that is safe, efficient and easy to navigate for residents and visitors alike,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “These transportation hubs reflect the collaboration and planning that will ensure a seamless experience for everyone coming together to celebrate the world’s largest sporting event.”

The Miami Game Day Express shuttle service is set to operate exclusively for verified ticket holders on a first-come, first-served basis. DTPW says fans will be able to access the hubs through a combination of Metrorail, Metrobus, Tri-Rail, Brightline, rideshare services and park-and-ride facilities.

“FIFA World Cup 2026 presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase Miami-Dade County’s multimodal transportation network on a global stage,” said Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works Department Director and CEO Stacy Miller. “Our focus is on helping fans travel safely and efficiently on game days and throughout their visit, while minimizing impacts on residents and the surrounding community. The Miami Game Day Express hubs are designed to connect riders across multiple transportation systems and provide a reliable, convenient path to the stadium.”

DTPW says it’s also coordinating closely with regional transportation and mobility partners, including Tri-Rail and Brightline, to support seamless travel throughout the tournament.

“FIFA World Cup 2026 is an opportunity to showcase south Florida’s connectivity, and Tri-Rail will play an important role in linking communities across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties to the Miami Game Day Express hubs,” said South Florida Regional Transportation Authority Interim Executive Director Diane Hernandez Del Calvo. “We are excited to support an event of this scale by providing an efficient and accessible transportation option.”

Miami-Dade County notes it is preparing to welcome large numbers of visitors and fans from around the world during the tournament period, with seven matches scheduled to take place at Miami Gardens’ Miami Stadium and an extended FIFA Fan Fest celebration planned for Downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park.

Additional details regarding Fan Fest transportation options, expanded transit service hours, mobility updates and operational information will be released in the coming weeks.