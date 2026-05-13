NY: Amtrak partners with luggage company on deals, promotion

Passenger railroad Amtrak is partnering with the travel luggage company Away on promotions and deals, Amtrak's latest cross-industry partnership. As a result of what is being called Amtrak x Away, Amtrak passengers will get early access on deals to buy new Away luggage, while Away customers will also get special deals on Amtrak.

The partnership has echoes of Amtrak's recent collaboration with the New York School of Design called Amtrak x NYSD, in which NYSD students designed fashion for Amtrak customers. The endeavor resulted in Amtrak selling its own tracksuit called the 'Trak Suit, which celebrated Amtrak's new NextGen Acela trains. The 'Trak Suit was sold in limited quantities on the Amtrak website for $279. Amtrak also sells a $100 Acela hoodie on its website.

Away is based in New York City. Amtrak's NextGen Acela service doesn't come to Albany, but Albany passengers can take a train to New York City to connect onto the Acela network, which goes between Boston and Washington, D.C. and major cities in between. Amtrak said it had a record number of passengers last year, 34.5 million, and record revenue of $3.9 billion.

Under the Amtrak x Away partnership, Amtrak will promote the launch of Away's new Topside luggage that has locking wheel brakes and a top-loading compartment that is ideal for train travel, the two companies said.

"This partnership is launching at an exciting time for Amtrak, as the company leads a new era of passenger rail, investing in modern trains, enhanced stations, new tunnels and bridges, and other critical infrastructure upgrades," Amtrak said in a prepared statement.

Here is how Amtrak explains the partnership, which requires a first-class Acela ticket purchase for the Away discount:

"From May 7 to June 23, as an exclusive limited-time offer to celebrate the partnership, Acela First Class guests can unlock 15% off their first Away purchase, and Away customers receive 10% off their first Amtrak trip between Wednesday, May 20, and Tuesday, June 23. Both customers will receive an individual promo code or links via email."

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