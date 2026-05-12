New Orleans RTA Board Initiates CEO search following leadership transition

The authority is conducting a national search while maintaining key initiatives.
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May 12, 2026
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A white New Orleans Regional Transit Authority bus numbered 223 displays '55 French Quarter' on its destination sign as it moves through a street lined with colorful two- and three-story buildings with wrought iron balconies characteristic of New Orleans' French Quarter. The bus features the RTA's multicolor livery of purple, gold, and green accents and carries a bicycle on a front-mounted rack. A side advertisement promotes a realty company. A van is visible to the left.

The authority is launching a nationwide search to find its next CEO.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Board of Commissioners issued a resolution invalidating a previously amended contract, while also authorizing Board Chair Ann Duplessis to negotiate a separation agreement with New Orleans RTA CEO Lona Edwards Hankins on behalf of the agency. A third resolution approved moving forward with a national search for the next CEO of the agency.

“The board of commissioners is committed to ensuring that the [New Orleans] RTA moves forward with transparency, accountability and a clear vision for the future,” Duplessis said. “Today’s actions are intended to support a thoughtful leadership transition while keeping our focus on the riders, employees and communities who depend on public transit every day. We are committed to conducting a thorough national search to identify the right leader to guide the [New Orleans] RTA into its next chapter.” 

New Orleans RTA notes that additional information regarding the CEO search process and interim leadership plans will be shared as it becomes available. 

The authority says it remains committed to maintaining normal transit operations throughout the leadership transition and will continue progress on initiatives targeting improving service, accessibility, infrastructure and the overall transit experience.

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