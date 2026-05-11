MnDOT unveils updated Minnesota State Rail Plan

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has updated the Minnesota State Rail Plan, a long-term roadmap of desired improvements that could be made to the state’s rail system. The state rail plan identifies needs to improve safety, expand services and improve transportation options throughout Minnesota.

“Minnesota’s rail system provides efficient, cost-effective and environmentally responsible transportation, and we’re working hard to make it even better for passengers and freight operators. This plan demonstrates how key investments can improve the mobility of goods and people,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “It serves as a 20-year guide to enhance economic development, provide critical connections for Minnesota residents and businesses and continue to support the state’s economic competitiveness.”

The plan advances several initiatives to support an updated vision for rail in Minnesota over the next two decades, including:

Detailing additional funding needs to support freight rail operations.

Updating the process to analyze the expansion of passenger rail in new or additional corridors throughout the Midwest.

Expanding passenger rail service by extending or adding more service along existing corridors, such as potentially expanding the Borealis or building the Northern Lights Express lines.

Identifying capital improvement projects necessary to enhance reliability, speed or improve capacity in existing passenger rail corridors.

The department says the plan is an important tool in its effort to secure federal grants and inform state funding decisions by identifying needs and project recommendations. MnDOT notes that the content reflects months of outreach with railroads, local governments, Tribes, the public and other stakeholders, with a goal of improving the safety, capacity and reliability of Minnesota's current rail system, which includes more than 4,000 miles of rail lines.