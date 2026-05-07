Citizens Budget Commission releases study into Fair Fares program expansion

The Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) has released a new report, More Aboard: Expand Fair Fares NYC, recommending an increase to New York City’s Fair Fares' eligibility from 150% to 250% of the federal poverty level (FPL).

CBC’s proposal would expand eligibility to an estimated 722,000 more people. If adopted, one out of four working New York City adults would have access to half-price fares across all modes of transit in the city. The report estimates an expansion to the program would cost $146 million.

The current Fair Fares implementation offers half-price transit fares to New Yorkers below 150% of the FPL, enrolling nearly 400,000 New Yorkers at a cost of $86 million in fiscal year 2025. However, the CBC says the program is underutilized. CBC suggests one reason for the current utilization pattern is because most of those currently eligible are not employed and use public transportation less regularly than those who are. CBC says that by expanding Fair Fares NYC to 250% FPL, it would bolster utilization, reaching more employed New Yorkers—including full-time minimum-wage workers who are currently ineligible but would benefit from access.

CBC is suggesting an update to the Fair Fares, as it notes three out of every four New Yorkers earning below 250% of FPL use the subway to commute; saying that eliminating bus fares would not help them.

CBC recommends the city