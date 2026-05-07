MI: Holland voters approve increased millage for public transit system

Holland area residents voted to approve an increased millage for the community’s public transit system.

The millage proposal passed with a total of 5,860 yes votes (70.26%) to 2,481 no votes (29.74%), according to unofficial 2026 election results from the Ottawa County Clerk’s office.

The ballot issue sought approval of a 0.6-mill levy, which includes a 0.4-mill renewal and a 0.2-mill increase.

The levy will last five years, ending in 2031. It will raise $2.45 million in 2027.

For a homeowner with a residence valued at $300,000, a 0.6-mill levy will cost approximately $90 per year.

MAX Transit leaders said the increased funding would help cover a loss in state revenues and assist the organization with securing more state and federal grants.

MAX Transit staff have not specified the degree of funding losses through reduced state revenues. Operations are funded by the millage, fares and government sources.

The funds will also be used to replace aging vehicles, possibly expand service hours to meet community demand and improve passenger experience.

Ridership with MAX Transit has grown in recent years, from 210,000 in 2023 to 270,000 in 2025.

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