CA: Could RTA use smaller airport shuttle-style buses for fewer passengers?

Q: Joel Handen of Riverside said he has observed Riverside Transit Agency buses driving throughout the city on different days and at various times, and most buses he sees are empty or have only a few passengers. Handen asked why the RTA doesn’t use smaller airport shuttle-type buses.

“That would save a lot of money that could be used to increase service frequency,” he suggested.

A: We shared Handen’s observations and comments with Christine Ramsey, RTA’s marketing director, who was kind enough to address the issue and share ridership numbers.

“RTA serves thousands of riders each day with many routes experiencing steady demand,” Ramsey said. “Although ridership varies at different times of the day, our data shows consistent use across the system reflecting the essential role public transit plays in our community.”

Here are the RTA ridership numbers from fiscal year 2025:

Total annual boardings: 6.19 million

Average weekday boardings: 19,900

Average weekend boardings: 10,800

All that being said, our reader’s idea could come to fruition.

RTA is conducting an operational analysis, called “Our Vision Forward,” of its transit services with the goal of improving service in western Riverside County, Ramsey said.

This analysis will result in a 10-year service plan, she said, and will evaluate how current services are performing, and identify “opportunities to enhance mobility, optimize routes and better meet the needs of the community.”

More to the point of what our reader said, as part of this analysis, the study will look at using a new job classification of community bus operators to operate smaller buses, Ramsey said.

Final recommendations are expected to be presented to the RTA board of directors for adoption later this year or in early 2027.

Readers can visit OurVisionForwardRTA.com for details.

©2026 MediaNews Group, Inc.

Visit pe.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.