MassDOT opens FY27 Industrial Rail Access Program applications

Awardees can receive up to $700,000, with MassDOT reimbursing up to 80% of project costs.
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May 5, 2026
2 min read
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The agency notes that IRAP is a competitive, state-funded grant program that utilizes both public and private investment to support freight rail access infrastructure projects across the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has opened applications for the fiscal year (FY) 2027 Industrial Rail Access Program (IRAP), which will be awarding a total of $3 million in grants. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, with quarterly review deadlines for FY27 beginning June 30, 2026.

MassDOT notes that IRAP is a competitive, state-funded grant program that utilizes both public and private investment to support freight rail access infrastructure projects across the commonwealth.

“We are pleased to offer grants that improve freight rail access as the Healey-Driscoll Administration continues to make critical investments to improve transportation infrastructure that drives the economy state-wide,” said MassDOT Interim Secretary and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Phillip Eng. “This program enables the commonwealth to support projects which help businesses while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and roadway congestion and helping manufacturers move freight more efficiently and cost-effectively.”  

MassDOT notes that IRAP projects are evaluated for grant support upon consistency with program requirements and the level of public benefits they offer such as rail system preservation, mobility, economic development and safety. Eligible rail access projects include track and tie improvements, drainage work, grade crossings and other infrastructure directly supporting freight rail access.

“The grant awards leverage public funds to enhance the rail network and provide businesses with improved access to freight rail infrastructure,” said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger.  We have awarded millions of dollars over the last decade for freight rail improvements and are pleased to continue the collaboration with industry to grow moving goods by rail.”

According to the department, IRAP projects must demonstrate public benefit and support the public interest through increased freight rail usage, reduction of truck traffic, job creation or retention and economic development. MassDOT says it will reimburse up to 80% of eligible project costs, with a maximum grant award of $700,000 per project.

For more information and to apply to the IRAP program, visit MassDOT’s website.

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