PA: Indicators 2026: The value of transit-oriented communities

Transit-oriented communities (TOCs) are areas where residents live in close proximity to public transportation and can easily access mixed-use housing, businesses, and essential amenities or services.

These communities enable residents to connect to surrounding neighborhoods and travel safely to transit stops, often by walking or cycling rather than driving.

According to Jill Avery-Stoss, president and CEO of The Institute, TOCs are important because they make daily needs and jobs easier to reach without a car, improving mobility for people of all ages and incomes while reducing transportation costs.

"They also support safer, more walkable neighborhoods and help cut traffic and emissions by shifting trips to walking, biking, and public transit," Avery-Stoss said.

According to Avery-Stoss, communities have opportunities to build and expand connectivity by accommodating public transportation through the use of historic or existing infrastructure. For example, the City of Philadelphia in Philadelphia County and the Borough of Lititz in Lancaster County have implemented transit-oriented development (TOD) strategies that include mixed-use development, grid-based street networks, wide sidewalks, highly visible crosswalks at intersections, and multi-modal infrastructure.

Avery-Stoss said that to successfully develop transit-oriented communities, meaningful public involvement and a coordinated planning framework are essential. She said key tools include the adoption of a comprehensive plan, engagement of a Redevelopment Authority (RDA) to advance redevelopment proposals, preparation of a Redevelopment Area Plan, and the use of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to preserve land resources.

"A comprehensive plan typically involves collecting an inventory of development alternatives, analyzing relevant data, projecting future growth and development scenarios, and establishing policies to guide long-term implementation," Avery-Stoss said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation developed a transit-oriented development (TOD) toolkit to help communities design and build neighborhoods around transit. This resource enables community members and officials at all levels of government to support neighborhood resilience, efficiency, sustainability, improved mobility, and greater recognition of public transportation.

The toolkit outlines the core principles and foundations of TOD, emphasizing inclusive progress for diverse community members, economic development, and a stronger sense of belonging. Collectively, these benefits reinforce the idea that walking, biking, and transit can be viable—and often preferable—alternatives to automobile use, depending on a community's assets and foundational infrastructure.

"Public and private funding sources are also critical to advancing TOD initiatives," stated Avery-Stoss. "Potential mechanisms include Transit Revitalization Investment Districts (TRIDs), Tax Increment Financing (TIF), the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank (PIB), which offers low-interest loans, and the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) Act. Together, these planning and financing tools can help communities leverage transit investments to support sustainable, connected, and economically vibrant development."

Overall, Avery-Stoss said transit-oriented communities support both accessibility and walkability.

"Marginalized and underserved populations often rely heavily on buses, trains, and trams for daily travel, making it essential that these systems and their surrounding environments are fully accessible and responsive to a wide range of needs," Avery-Stoss said. "Investment in transit-oriented communities — grounded in meaningful public input — is critical to building safe, reliable, and inclusive connections for all residents."

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