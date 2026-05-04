VIA Rail Canada partners with Children’s Health Foundation to provide free trips for patients

VIA Rail Canada has formed a new partnership with the Children’s Health Foundation in an effort to ease the burden for families traveling across the region that need access to medical care.

This partnership will provide complimentary train travel for patients of the Children’s Hospital, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), as well as other specialized pediatric centers.

Children’s Hospital in London serves as a pediatric referral center across Ontario, supporting a large geographic catchment area that includes communities like Windsor-Essex, where, many families must travel significant distances for specialized care such as cancer treatment, surgery and rare disease management, according to the company.

“This partnership represents more than transportation—it represents access, equity and compassion,” says Children’s Health Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy Tim Tribe. “We know that when families don’t have to worry about how they’ll get to care, it changes everything. VIA Rail’s leadership and generosity will have a profound impact on the families we support.”

This initiative is made possible through a three-year commitment from VIA Rail Canada, which will support families travelling from across Ontario—removing what the company calls a significant barrier to care for those who already face the emotional and financial strain of a child’s serious illness.

“Every family’s journey is different, but when a child needs care, getting there should never add to the weight they already carry,” said VIA Rail Canada Vice President of Communications and Marketing Philippe Normand. “We’re proud to partner with Children’s Health Foundation to help make those journeys easier. It reflects what drives us at VIA Rail: moving Canada forward by bringing communities closer together and, in this case, helping families focus on what matters most.”