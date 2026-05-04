TX: Early voting surge in Addison, Park Cities sets stage for DART exit elections on Saturday

Early voting produced strong turnout in Dallas Area Rapid Transit withdrawal elections in Addison, Highland Park and University Park, with momentum for and against remaining in the public transportation system energizing residents to get to the polls.

Election day is Saturday, when voters will decide whether DART services will remain in the three cities. If a city leaves the system, all bus, train, on-demand and paratransit services the agency provides will cease operating the day after votes are canvassed.

This official count of the votes is planned for May 12 in Addison and May 13 in the Park Cities, according to DART officials. All three cities have plans to replace DART services with local microtransit rideshare options if voters choose to leave the system.

Turnout in Addison's primary ZIP code saw the largest increase year-over-year among the three cities for local May elections. The 1,240 early ballots cast in person are nearly double the early vote total in 2025 and quadruple the ballots cast in 2024.

In the Park Cities, turnout has been a bit steadier. The area consistently has higher voter participation than the rest of the county, which has held true so far this election. Compared to previous local May elections, early votes cast in 2026 fell between the 2024 and 2025 totals for both cities.

At Addison Town Hall on Tuesday, members of competing political action committees and advocacy groups huddled under tents in the rain on the last day of early voting.

Ron Whitehead, a former Addison city manager who supports Addison's continued membership in DART, stood outside the polls Tuesday. He said he was encouraged by the strong turnout.

"The public understands the importance of mass transportation when councils have not or have not wanted to," he said. "A lot of people have turned out for this issue because they care about it."

"Vote No" proponents passed out information on Addison Orbit, the city's microtransit service at the ready to replace DART. DART supporters donned "Yes DART" stickers and discussed the value of a broader transit network. A crop of campaign signs smattered the town hall's lawn, just across the street from Addison's Silver Line station.

"The DART issue is extremely polarizing," said Addison council member Chris DeFrancisco, a candidate for reelection on this weekend's ballot who voted against scheduling a DART exit election. "It's divided the town."

Addison Mayor Bruce Arfsten said he's seen things get ugly, with animosity brewing between residents who disagree on the issue. He believes it's getting people to the polls who might normally not show up.

"Once we get past the election, there will be people that are upset or have hurt feelings," Arfsten said. "I hope that they're able to move on from whatever the results are."

Former DART Board Chair Gary Slagel, who represents Addison and the Park Cities on the agency's board of directors, said interest in public transit has heightened because of the election to leave the DART system, which can only be held every six years. His cities have been members of DART for more than four decades.

"There's a lot of activity on both sides trying to convince people to go one way or the other," Slagel said. "I don't know how it's going to turn out."

Plano, Farmers Branch and Irving had called elections to leave DART as well but canceled them after coming to compromises with DART on issues of governance, funding and service. The proposals were not enough for leaders of the other three cities to cancel their votes.

In Addison, in addition to the DART question, a $55 million bond election asks voters to consider funding new police facilities. Also on the ballot are three council seats, with five candidates running, including two incumbents.

In Highland Park, voters will also choose among six candidates to fill five council seats.

"Whatever the results are, we need to work as hard as we can to make sure that the path going forward is as positive as it can be for Addison," Arfsten said.

Election day is Saturday, May 2, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow results live at dallasnews.com

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