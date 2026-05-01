MBTA releases plan to strengthen transit infrastructure against climate change

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) released its systemwide Resilience Roadmap—the agency’s comprehensive plan to strengthen transit infrastructure and prepare operations against the impacts of climate change and severe weather, including flooding, extreme heat and cold.

Developed as a key next step following the MBTA’s release of the 2024 Climate Assessment, the agency says the roadmap outlines both near- and long-term strategies to proactively reduce climate risks and improve reliability across the transit system. The plan spans all modes of transit and prioritizes investments that protect critical assets, support safe operations and minimize service disruptions.

“The MBTA is always looking for ways to proactively address climate resilience,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Our riders deserve safe, reliable and robust service now and in the future, which is why this Resilience Roadmap is impactful. I’m thankful to the many MBTA teams, experts and advocates who helped us map out a plan to protect our system and assets.”

The MBTA notes that the Resilience Roadmap directly supports goals laid out in the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s program, ResilientMass. That program is designed to help communities across the state mitigate the impacts of severe weather like heatwaves and flooding.

The MBTA notes that the data-driven plan was developed from expertise across the agency, more than two dozen climate vulnerability studies, site assessments across the system and best practices from peer transit agencies nationwide.

“Building climate resilience is essential to keeping our transportation system safe and reliable. Much of our infrastructure wasn’t built for heavier rainfall, more frequent storms and heat waves—conditions that can cause flooding, damage, and service disruptions,” said MassDOT Energy and Environmental Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “The MBTA’s roadmap targets practical upgrades to strengthen reliability and safety and plays an important role in advancing the ResilientMass program, which works to prepare infrastructure for today’s conditions and the future.”

The roadmap focuses on nine priority areas, including but not limited to:

Investing in the resilience and reliability of the power system.

Protecting tunnels and stations from flooding.

Reducing heat exposure for riders and employees.

Improving the resilience of signal and communications systems.

Addressing flooding at stations and support facilities.

Upgrading tracks and facilities to withstand extreme temperatures.

In total, the plan highlights 30 new resilience strategies, with 23 recommended for action within the next five years. Each strategy identifies the climate risks addressed, potential locations, responsible departments and the estimated costs for each project.

Projects and actions would include but are not limited to:

Bolstering weather resilience within the Blue Line Airport tunnel portal, which includes installing hinged portal doors to protect from flooding that would lead to widespread infrastructure, operational and economic impacts across the subway tunnel system.

Expanding shade at stations and bus stops with high heat exposure to protect riders.

Incorporating permanent or deployable flood protection systems at vulnerable stations.

Installing cooling equipment in signals and applying communications modernization upgrades to protect critical equipment from extreme heat.

Expanding access to heat safety training and personal protective equipment for MBTA workers.

The roadmap also emphasizes the need for sustained capital investment, internal knowledge sharing and regional collaboration to advance this work.

The MBTA says it will continue working closely with municipal, regional and state partners to implement the strategies identified in the roadmap and adapt to evolving climate conditions over time.

The agency says this work continues the MBTA’s vision of building a more resilient transit network. Key recent investments towards a decarbonized and more resilient system include:

$10 million towards upgrading pump rooms along the Blue Line to increase resiliency to flooding.

$15 million for the construction of new bus amenities and shelters across the system to provide relief to riders during extreme heat or heavy rain events\

$1 million ResilientMass grant to the design of flood protection for the Blue Line Airport tunnel portal.