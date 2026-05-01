MI: Holland area public transit seeks increased millage

Holland’s public transportation system will ask voters to bump up its current millage rate by 0.2-mills in the May 5 election.

The ballot issue seeks approval of a 0.6-mill levy, which includes a 0.4-mill renewal and a 0.2-mill increase. The levy would last five years, ending in 2031.

MAX Transit officials, in a public campaign, say the increase is needed to offset reduced state revenue for the transit system and to maintain current service levels.

They also say the millage funds, if approved, would help MAX secure more state and federal grants and help fund service improvements that include more options for seniors, students, workers and other with limited transportation.

The funds also would be used to replace aging vehicles, possibly expand services hours to meet community demand, and improve passenger experience.

MAX Transit staff have not specified the degree of funding losses through reduced state revenues.

Ridership with MAX Transit has grown in recent years, going from 210,000 in 2023 to 270,000 in 2025.

MAX Transit operations are funded by the millage, fares and government sources.

The 0.6-mill levy, if approved, will raise $2.45 million in 2027.

For a homeowner with a residence valued at $300,000, a 0.6-mill levy would cost approximately $90 per year.

Polls open at 7 a.m. for the May 5 election.

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