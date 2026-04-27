San Diego MTS partners with Eden Housing to deliver transit-oriented development to city of Chula Vista

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Board of Directors have approved a disposition and development agreement (DDA) with Eden Housing, Inc.’s Bayview Family Housing LP to bring a new seven-story affordable housing development to the city of Chula Vista, Calif.

“This project demonstrates how [San Diego] MTS can use its land to deliver real community benefits beyond the transit service we already provide,” said San Diego MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. “By partnering with the city of Chula Vista and Eden Housing, we’re expanding housing options while strengthening access to reliable transit. This investment helps residents get where they need to go and supports a more sustainable region.”

Located steps away from the E Street Transit Center, the development will offer residents direct access to the UC San Diego Blue Line and numerous bus routes, connecting them to recreational, educational, medical and employment opportunities throughout the region.

The project at the E Street Transit Center is part of a joint transit-oriented development (TOD) effort between the agency and the city, who have been partnering since 2018 on the TOD project. Bayview Point LLC has been under an exclusive negotiating agreement with the city and agency since 2022.

“Chula Vista has long prioritized transit-oriented growth and this development at the E Street Transit Center reflects that vision,” said San Diego MTS Board Member and Deputy Mayor of Chula Vista Cesar Fernandez. “The E Street Transit Center is the northern gateway for Trolley access to the newly opened Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center and the new parks, walking trails and restaurants along the Chula Vista Bayfront. Activating the transit center builds on regional and public investments in the Bayfront by creating additional opportunities for residents to live, work and connect to the rest of the region.”

The TOD will be built on 10 acres of land owned by the agency and the city. The Eden Housing portion of the project approved by San Diego MTS includes 101 affordable housing units with 105 parking spaces on the San Diego MTS-owned property. The transit center will retain a total of 240 commuter parking spaces for the agency’s exclusive use. Portions of the project are still under negotiation between the city, the agency and Bayview Point LLC, including a 300-room companion hotel for the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center, 300 market-rate housing units, commercial space and community park space.

Under the agreement, the Eden Housing project will be constructed at no cost to the agency. The ground lease will be for 99 years. The project is expected to increase transit ridership to and from the E Street Transit Center with important connections to the new convention center, the U.S.-Mexico border and downtown San Diego.

Once funding is secured, the construction start date is expected to be in three years. Construction is expected to be completed within 30 months of breaking ground.