PA: Pizza, giveaways and more: CATA sets date for 2026 Rider Appreciation Day

The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has announced the date for this year’s Rider’s Appreciation Day, where the community will have the chance to enjoy free food, win prizes and more.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the authority’s Customer Service Center, located at 108 E. Beaver Ave. in downtown State College. According to the event’s webpage, it’s just one way the authority likes to say “thank you for choosing CATA.”

Event-goers will be able to enjoy free pizza — while supplies last — and take part in a variety of giveaways, including items and gift cards from local community partners like Appalachian Outdoors, Duck Donuts, Northland Bowl, UEC Theatres and many more.

“Since moving to State College last summer, it has been gratifying to see and feel the support that CATA has in this community,” CATA CEO Todd Horsley said in a news release. “Having a public transit system as robust as CATA here in State College is only possible because of our riders and the community who support us day in and day out.”

He continued: “Rider Appreciation Day is our chance to celebrate that special relationship. Whether you ride with us every day or only once in a while, we want you to know how much we value the role you play in keeping CATA going.”

Along with the free food and giveaways, those attending the event can also participate in a raffle for a $250 VISA gift card, take a free spin of a prize wheel or snap some photos at a photo booth.

Participating in each of those activities and filling out a four-question survey at the event will earn more raffle entries.

“CATA encourages all riders, community members and local partners to stop by, enjoy refreshments and take part in the festivities,” the release states.

For more information about CATA’s Rider Appreciation Day, visit the event’s website at CATAbus.com.

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