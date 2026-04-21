OH: Heading to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh? Transportation guide for Cleveland fans

Cleveland-area football fans headed to Pittsburgh this week for the NFL Draft should expect a city preparing for massive crowds, with a heavy emphasis on public transit and limited driving access.

Pittsburgh officials expect more than half a million visitors downtown for the draft, which runs April 23 to 25. The main draft stage is being set up immediately adjacent to Acrisure Stadium, where the Steelers play, across the Allegheny River from downtown.

The NFL Fan Experience, a free festival that features hundreds of fan-friendly activities, will be set up around the stadium and across the river at Point State Park. (Please note: While free to attend, registration is required for both the draft and festival; see event.nfl.com/draft/2026/registration)

Driving into Pittsburgh is expected to be difficult. A series of rolling road closures leading up to and during the draft, especially around the North Shore and downtown, will restrict access to key routes, bridges and ramps.

Parking near the stadium will be scarce. Officials are urging visitors to reserve spots in advance or park farther away and use public transit. (Check real-time availability via the ParkPGH app.)

To reduce the number of cars entering downtown, Pittsburgh Regional Transit has created four free “Football Flyer” bus routes running Thursday through Saturday. The routes connect major park-and-ride hubs in all directions — north, south, east and west — directly to draft sites near Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium.

These routes will operate approximately every 15 minutes on Thursday and Friday, and every 30 minutes on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. each day.

For visitors coming from the Cleveland area, the most convenient option is the 99W route, which begins at the University Boulevard Park and Ride in Coraopolis and offers about 600 free parking spaces. Another option is the 99N route, which begins at McCandless Park and Ride, about 12 miles north of downtown Pittsburgh.

Light rail service between downtown and the North Shore will also be increased. Fares on the system’s “T” lines and Monongahela Incline will be free throughout the weekend through a partnership with Sheetz.

In addition, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is offering a $25 Draft Pass, which provides unlimited rides for seven days on all buses, light rail and inclines.

Once in the city, attendees can travel between downtown and the North Shore in several different ways, including by light rail, by foot and by boat.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Bridge, will be closed to vehicle traffic and converted into a pedestrian walkway during the event.

The Gateway Clipper fleet will offer free fan transportation between Point State Park and the North Shore. It will also run shuttle service from Station Square to the North Shore for $10.

For more information on road closures, transportation options and event details, visit nfldraftpittsburgh.com

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