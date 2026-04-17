SacRT launches Scout transit patch program

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is launching a SacRT Transit Patch Program, an educational initiative created to teach Girl Scouts and Scouts of America how to confidently and safely use the region’s bus and light-rail system. The program was developed jointly between the transit district and with Girl Scout Troop 4204, whose members helped shape the patch activities as part of their Journey Take Action Project.

“By introducing Scouts to public transit, we’re not just teaching them how to get from point A to point B, we are showing them how transit connects people to places, improves the environment and builds confidence and independence,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “Investing in our youth is investing in the future of our region as demonstrated by the success of the RydeFreeRT program.”

The SacRT Transit Patch introduces Scouts to navigation skills, rider etiquette, the environmental and community benefits of transit and the RydeFreeRT program, which provides fare-free rides via funding supported by local jurisdictions and school districts for all TK–12th grade students.

“This program began with a simple idea from a local troop: helping youth gain real-world independence through public transit,” said SacRT Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Information Jessica Gonzalez. “Working with Troop 4204 to bring this patch to life has been inspiring. Their leadership and vision helped us create an engaging, meaningful way for young people to learn about riding transit and about the role it plays in building a stronger, more connected community.”

Troop Leader Deana Chan said the collaboration offered an opportunity for Girl Scouts to make an impact that extends beyond their troop.

“Our girls wanted to create something that would help youth feel confident navigating their city,” Chan said. “Partnering with SacRT allowed them to turn that idea into a real program that any scout can participate in.”

To earn the patch, Scouts complete five activities, including learning about SacRT services, practicing transit safety and etiquette, planning a trip and taking a bus or light-rail ride. After finishing the activities, Scouts can request their official Transit Patch from SacRT’s marketing department.

“The Transit Patch Program reflects SacRT’s commitment to education, community engagement and the next generation of riders,” said SacRT Board Chair and Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “As a parent whose son participated in Boy Scouts, I’ve seen the impact that meaningful learning experiences can have on young people. This is the type of patch he would have proudly earned, one that builds skills, confidence and a deeper understanding of how public transit connects our region.”

The program’s development was inspired in part by the Girl Scouts’ Leave No Trace principles and encourages stewardship, responsibility and respect for shared public spaces.