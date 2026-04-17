People on the move: DART, HNTB

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and HNTB have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

DART names interim president and CEO

The DART Board of Directors has appointed David Leininger as interim president and CEO, effective May 4. The agency notes Leininger is returning to the agency in the same role he previously served in from 2020 to 2021. He also served the agency for nine years as its CFO.

“The board is confident that David’s steady leadership, industry expertise and collaborative approach will ensure continuity of service and maintain the agency’s focus on delivering safe, reliable and efficient transit for the North Texas region,” said DART Board Chairman Randall Bryant. “His experience will be critical as we continue advancing key priorities, strengthening partnerships with our member cities and positioning DART for long-term success.”

As interim president & CEO, Leininger will oversee DART’s day-to-day operations, support ongoing strategic initiatives and work closely with the board, staff and regional stakeholders to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality transit services.

“I am honored to serve in this role once again and support the dedicated employees of DART,” Leininger said. “Together, we will remain focused on providing dependable transit options, enhancing the customer experience and advancing the agency’s mission to connect people, places and opportunities across our region.”

The DART Board has also initiated a national search for a permanent president and CEO and will provide updates as that process moves forward.

HNTB names next senior vice president and business development director

HNTB has named Francis O’Connor senior vice president and business development director. O’Connor previously worked as the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation. In this role, he will support client relationships and strategic growth initiatives, with a particular focus on transportation agencies and tolling programs nationwide.

"Fran has successfully led transportation agencies and understands the operational, political and customer-facing realities our clients manage every day," said HNTB Northeast Division President Gary Bua. "His first-hand DOT, tolling and agency leadership experience enhances our ability to advise clients strategically and deliver solutions that are impactful and forward-looking."

O'Connor also previously served as chair of New Jersey Transit, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, South Jersey Transportation Authority and the Target Zero Commission. His experience spans executive management, operations, planning, customer service and oversight of large-scale transportation programs serving public-sector clients nationwide.

"Throughout my career, I've been focused on delivering transportation solutions that work for agencies and the people they serve," O'Connor said. "HNTB's long-standing partnership approach and understanding of agency needs align closely with my own experience, and I'm excited to help clients navigate their most complex challenges."