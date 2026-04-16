NJ Transit launches new food options at three high traffic stations

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has unveiled a selection of new food and drink choices for customers traveling through Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Maplewood Station. The agency says the new offerings come as part of continuing efforts to enhance the rider experience. The options, which include a mix of fresh, new concepts and some classic choices, are representative of available opportunities throughout NJ Transit’s commercial real estate portfolio.

“These exciting tenants at our key stations are another way NJ Transit is working to enhance the commuting experience for customers, by providing high quality options along their journey,” said NJ Transit Senior Vice President if Real Estate Gagandeep Singh. “This is another example of NJ Transit’s efforts to meet the travel needs of every customer while also utilizing its assets to support non-farebox revenue.”

At Secaucus Junction, riders can now choose from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Cinnabon and Carvel Ice Cream, among other existing retail options.

Meanwhile, Zaro’s Bakery at Newark Penn Station has been overhauled and new offerings include Home Slice Pizza. Travelers commuting through the Maplewood Station can now stop in at The Station, for coffee, snacks and baked goods.

NJ Transit says these tenant partners represent some of the opportunities available to commercial real estate professionals through The LAND Plan: Leveraging Assets for Non-farebox Dollars, its roadmap to raise as much as $1.9 billion in non-farebox revenue for the agency, up to $14 billion for the state of New Jersey and up to $1.6 billion in municipal revenues over the next 30 years by leveraging portions of its 8,000-acre real estate portfolio. The plan highlights how NJ Transit, working with the legislature, state agencies and local host communities, can activate underutilized assets to deliver housing, jobs and recurring non-farebox revenue while improving customer experience and reliability.