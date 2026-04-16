Province of Nova Scotia issues request for information for inter-municipal transit service

The province of Nova Scotia has issued a request for information to gauge service provider interest in an inter-municipal transit service to better connect rural communities with Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and address transportation affordability. The service would run between rural communities within 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) of the municipality of Halifax and key destinations in HRM. It would offer regular, dependable schedules and routes suitable for daily commuting. The deadline for submissions is May 20.

According to the province, the regional transportation plan envisions an integrated regional transit network with inter-municipal transit, bus rapid transit, ferry service and expanded community transportation options.

“Frequent, reliable and affordable transit service means more options to access jobs, schools, healthcare and daily needs,” said Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Fred Tilley. “When developing the regional transportation plan, we heard loud and clear across citizen and community engagement sessions that this kind of regional public transit service is needed.”

The request for information will:

Identify prospective service providers, their interest and their ability to provide services.

Provide project information, including issues, opportunities and challenges anticipated by service providers.

According to the province, inter-municipal transit would ideally connect to existing fixed-route services run by municipalities, with reasonably priced fares. New or enhanced park and ride sites could be established at key locations to enable passenger access, and buses would be equipped for longer trips to ensure passengers can travel comfortably.

“We’re pleased to see this initiative moving forward, and we support the expansion of affordable transportation options for Nova Scotians, airport workers and the travelers we serve every day,” said Halifax International Airport Authority President and CEO Joyce Carter. “Better regional transit connections will help improve access to jobs, services and communities across the province while enhancing the overall travel experience for those travelling to, from and within our region.”