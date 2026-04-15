New intergovernmental agreement advances funding infusion for rural Québec public transit projects

The governments of Canada and Quebec have signed an agreement to deliver funds under the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to Québec.

The governments say that the signing of this bilateral agreement will enable a financial contribution of C$6.7 million (US$4.9 million) for projects in 14 Quebec communities to assist with planning and implementing public transit infrastructure.

“We’re proud to deliver on investments that strengthen transportation networks in Quebec’s rural and remote communities,” said Canada Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson. “By working together, we’re building our communities strong, supporting critical infrastructure growth and sustainability and securing a prosperous future for Quebec communities. I look forward to future collaboration with the government of Quebec, on infrastructure investments that will benefits its residents.”

The effort was advanced as the governments note that rural communities have unique transit needs and may explore variable transit options such as fixed routes, on-demand services, as well as mobility services, such as e-bikes.

The funding issued under this agreement can cover rolling stock to support those services, but it can also be used to fund fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transportation for rural communities as well.

“For several years, the government of Quebec has been investing to improve rural public transit to meet mobility needs across all regions,” said Quebec Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility Jonatan Julien. “The agreement reached today adds federal funding to our existing efforts through our regional public transit assistance programs. This intergovernmental collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to implementing solutions tailored to the realities of rural communities.”