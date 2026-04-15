City of Mobile unveils Second Line Transit as new name for public transit service

Second Line Transit will be the new name of the city of Mobile, Ala.,’s redesigned public transit service following nearly 3,000 votes from a Via Transportation-led community survey.

According to the city, Second Line Transit is an homage to the long-standing Mardi Gras traditions that are woven into Mobile’s cultural fabric. The name also reflects a commitment to community-centered public transit, ensuring the city’s public transportation system is built around the citizens it serves.

The new brand will debut alongside a fully redesigned public transit system in July 2026.

“Second Line Transit celebrates Mobile’s unique history and brings a fresh energy to our public transit system,” said Mobile Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis. “Regardless of which brand you voted for, every Mobilian should be excited about Via’s efforts to modernize and reimagine public transit in Mobile.”

The city says The Wave will remain the name and brand of Mobile’s transit system until the full launch of Second Line Transit in July 2026. Riders can continue to use The Wave services as usual while Via works to finalize the new network design ahead of the summer debut.

The branding survey was part of a broader public engagement effort led by Via under the Mobile’s Transit Future initiative. According to the city, Via continues to work closely with Mayor Cheriogotis and his administration to design a faster, more reliable and more connected transit network for Mobile—combining fixed-route buses, trolleys, microtransit and paratransit services.