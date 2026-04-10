WA: Have something to say about Sound Transit’s $34B shortfall? Here’s your chance

Sound Transit is seeking feedback from residents as it says it faces a $34 billion funding gap over the next two decades to fully fund a voter-approved plan that includes connecting Tacoma to Seattle by light rail.

The public transit agency wants people to fill out a survey that asks about their preferred path forward, including whether any specific projects should be prioritized. The survey, intended for those who live within the Sound Transit District, is part of an agencywide review expected to lead to amending the Sound Transit 3 Plan for the second time since its passage.

Last month, Sound Transit’s board convened for a retreat to discuss the major funding shortfall for the ST3 — a ballot measure passed by voters in 2016 to expand the regional transit system. The Tacoma Dome Link Extension, estimated to cost $5 billion to $6 billion, is among ST3’s projects and currently planned to connect Tacoma with Federal Way, and therefore Seattle, by 2035. The Tacoma City Council recently wrote the Sound Transit board and urged members to avoid delaying it.

Sound Transit has cited historic inflation, tariffs, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and other factors for affecting the agency’s ability to plan, build and deliver transit to the region.

The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/4vfQETt.

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