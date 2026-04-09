PennDOT’s Office of Public-Private Partnerships accepting proposals for transportation projects

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Office of Public-Private Partnerships (P3) is accepting proposals for transportation projects from the private sector through April 30.

The submission period applies to PennDOT-owned projects, infrastructure and services. During this period, PennDOT notes the private sector can submit proposals offering ways to deliver transportation projects across all modes, including roads, bridges, rail, aviation and ports. Proposals can also include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs.

According to PennDOT, the private sector may also submit applications for non-PennDOT-owned assets directly to the P3 board during the proposal period. Transportation entities outside of the governor's jurisdiction, such as transit authorities and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, may establish their own timelines or accept proposals year-round.

Pennsylvania’s P3 law allows PennDOT and other transportation authorities and commissions to partner with private companies to participate in delivering, maintaining and financing transportation-related projects. As part of the P3 law, the seven-member Public Private Transportation Partnership Board was appointed to examine and approve potential public-private transportation projects. If the board determines a state operation would be more cost-effectively administered by a private company, PennDOT would issue a request for proposals and start a competitive procurement as defined by the P3 law.

The next unsolicited proposal acceptance period will occur in October. Active P3 projects can be found on PennDOT’s website.