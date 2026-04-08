USDOT awards more than $54 million in rural and tribal transportation grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded more than $54.2 million in funding through Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program (RTA), so the Build America Bureau (Bureau) can advance transportation and infrastructure projects in rural and tribal areas.

The department says the RTA grants will help recipients hire staff or procure financial, technical and legal assistance for pre-construction phase activities. This investment is designed to support plans that rehabilitate run-down bridges and roads, boost transportation safety and mobility, develop port infrastructure and expand multimodal infrastructure to make transportation safer and more efficient.

“RTA grants help rural and tribal areas across this country build their capacity to deliver projects faster and at a lower cost,” said Bureau Executive Director Morteza Farajian, Ph.D. “I’m excited by the historic level of interest in this program and to help communities understand and use innovative funding, financing and delivery solutions.”

For this round of funding, the Bureau received 799 applications, requesting a total of $790 million, a 1000% increase in applications and a 4000% increase in requested funding compared to the program’s first round. This round is set to award 49 recipients, 31 of which are classified as rural, 18 of which are classified as tribal. Some projects include:

Multi-modal transit hub in the city of Ames : $500,000 was awarded for the planning and preliminary design of a multi-modal transit hub within downtown Ames, Iowa, to further the planned intensification of downtown Ames and Lincoln Way Corridor with commercial and residential development.

: $500,000 was awarded for the planning and preliminary design of a multi-modal transit hub within downtown Ames, Iowa, to further the planned intensification of downtown Ames and Lincoln Way Corridor with commercial and residential development. Leech Lake Transit Facility planning project : $250,000 for the design activities for the construction of a new transit maintenance facility, administration/operations facility, expanded fleet vehicle parking/storage and renovations to the existing on-site facility.

: $250,000 for the design activities for the construction of a new transit maintenance facility, administration/operations facility, expanded fleet vehicle parking/storage and renovations to the existing on-site facility. Transit improvements to support economic strength and regional mobility in Utah's Wasatch Back : $1.71 million for the comprehensive analysis, economic assessment, public benefit study and location identification for transit facilities linking Heber City and Coalville, Utah, and the unincorporated county area.

: $1.71 million for the comprehensive analysis, economic assessment, public benefit study and location identification for transit facilities linking Heber City and Coalville, Utah, and the unincorporated county area. Financial advising and project management for rural transit-oriented development: $500,000 was awarded to the Whatcom Transportation Authority to develop a financial plan and identify public-private partnership opportunities to develop workforce and market-rate housing, retail, office space and a transit center with corridor-based rapid transit, included facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The Trump Administration continues to work to give Tribal Nations the opportunity to build better infrastructure on our tribal lands, creating more opportunity for economic development and safety,” said USDOT Tribal Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary James Crawford. The Build America Bureau provides another source of funding that Tribes will use for the betterment of their communities. I look forward to continue working with [Bureau] Executive Director Morteza Farajian.”

The grants offered under this program require no local match and are issued on a first come, first serve basis. A full list of awarded projects can be found on USDOT’s website.