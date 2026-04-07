ITS America to host Conference and Expo event this June

ITS America Conference and Expo, organized by RX Global and ITS America, will host nearly 200 exhibitors and sponsors to showcase traffic and intersection management solutions at its annual event taking place this June.

Major technology companies, including Cubic Transportation Systems, Miovision and Beep, will demonstrate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems intended to solve intersection safety, traffic flow optimization and autonomous mobility challenges facing transportation agencies nationwide.

ITS America notes that exhibitors will display real-time data collection technologies, AI-powered detection systems and adaptive signal control solutions that the company says enable agencies to move from reactive to proactive traffic management strategies.

"At ITS America Conference and Expo, visitors will see Cubic's integrated Intelligent Transportation Systems portfolio in action, designed to transform real-time intersection data into smarter, safer and more responsive traffic networks," said Cubic ITS Vice President and General Manager John Greiner. "Our suite of traffic management solutions combine AI-powered detection, adaptive signal control and signal performance measures to empower agencies to cut through the noise, respond dynamically and make confident, data-driven decisions that improve safety and efficiency in their communities."

ITS America says that Miovision is set to demonstrate how cities can move from reactive traffic management to AI-driven intelligent mobility through signal health monitoring, advanced traffic performance measures and its generative AI Traffic Agent. The company says it addresses the challenge of balancing multimodal demand at intersections that must safely accommodate vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, transit and freight.

"Traditional signal timing approaches can't keep pace with the complexity of today's intersections," said Miovision CEO Kurtis McBride. "At ITS America Conference and Expo, Miovision is demonstrating how cities can transform massive amounts of traffic data into real-world safety and mobility improvements by introducing the industry's first GenAI Agent for traffic management, enabling agencies to move from analyzing problems to deploying Intelligent Mobility solutions faster than ever before."

ITS America notes that Beep will showcase its AutonomOS Service Management platform, which it says addresses accruing challenges brought on by unpredictable traffic conditions, service disruptions and safety oversight as autonomous vehicles deploy in complicated, mixed-traffic environments. ITS America says visitors will experience how the platform melds real-time vehicle telemetry, smart-city infrastructure data and in-cabin AI to provide unified visibility into fleet operations.

"As agencies work to safely integrate autonomous mobility into their transportation networks, Beep's AutonomOS software platform delivers the real-time intelligence, observability and AI-driven oversight needed to deploy and manage these services with confidence," said Beep Chief Revenue Officer Toby McGraw. "By unifying vehicle, infrastructure and in-cabin data, we're helping operators improve safety, reduce congestion and deliver higher quality mobility services that can scale alongside the communities they serve.”

ITS America also notes that the event will introduce a new Cybersecurity and Data Zone that addresses the core requirements of safety, reliability and public trust as transportation systems become more digital, connected and automated. The company says the focused exhibit space puts the spotlight on innovative solutions that protect connected vehicles and secure smart infrastructure.

"These exhibitors are delivering solutions that help agencies identify safety risks earlier, respond faster to incidents and make confident, data-driven decisions that protect all road users," said ITS America President and CEO Laura Chace. "The intersection of AI technology and transportation safety represents a fundamental shift in how we manage traffic networks, and this event showcases the practical applications that are transforming communities nationwide."

Spanning June 9-12, 2026, ITS America says the Conference and Expo connects public and private sector transportation professionals through hands-on demonstrations of technologies, including automated traffic signal performance measures, emergency vehicle preemption systems, connected vehicle integration capabilities and autonomous mobility solutions.

The company notes that this year’s event operates under the theme "Empowering Innovation," focused on how leaders implement and deploy new technology to create safer, smarter and more connected transportation systems.

Mass Transit magazine is an official media partner for ITS America 2026.