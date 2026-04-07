InnoTrans 2026 now offering discounted tickets to North American attendees

InnoTrans is back this year, taking place Sept. 22-25 in Berlin. Organized by Messe Berlin, the conference is held every two years and spands four days. The organizers note it's a leading trade show for transportation technology spaning the rail, public transit and mobility sectors. The show typically draws around 3,000 exhibitors and 15,000 global attendees, according to organizers.

A discounted registration rate is now being offered to North American attendees of €50 (US$57.86) (regular price €100). Use this link to access the discounted rates. Registration also includes free public transit throughout Berlin for the duration of the show.

People looking for hotels can contact InnoTrans's North American travel partner TTI Travel, which has secured a dedicated room block in Berlin for attendees: [email protected]. For additional conference questions, people can contact InnoTrans North American Representative Franz Balve: [email protected].

Announced earlier this year, InnoTrans's opening ceremony will celebrate global growth with focuses on artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, digitalization and cybersecurity.

Titled “Mobility on a global scale – shaping projects and growth opportunities,” the opening ceremony will kick off the 30th edition of the conference showcasing innovations and trends in the rail and mobility sectors.

The conference will take place at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds, and the exhibition space– including 42 halls, outdoor track areas and the bus display in the Summer Garden–are fully booked.

“The enormous interest from industry, politics and science shows how great the need is for international exchange and forward-looking solutions for sustainable mobility,” said InnoTrans Director Kerstin Schulz. “The fact that InnoTrans is completely booked up at such an early stage is, in my view, a strong signal for our work over the past 30 years.”

Additionally, a new networking format is launching through InnoTrans Campus 2026. The space will invite young professionals for networking and knowledge sharing on Sept. 24 at 3:00 p.m. located in the Oktoberfest Restaurant in Hall 5.3.

Mass Transit magazine is an official media partner of InnoTrans 2026.