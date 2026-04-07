FTA issues NOFO for $657 million investment into ferry service, infrastructure

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has issued a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) for a $657 million investment into America’s ferry services and infrastructure.

"Under President Trump, America is building again and that includes our nation’s ferry fleet responsible for moving American families. This investment will expand routes and fund new ferries to give American workers and families more transportation options in both rural and urban cities," said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

FTA's ferry grant programs are designed to provide funding to help modernize terminal infrastructure, launch new ferry routes and fund new ferries to connect communities more efficiently.

USDOT has outlined the following criteria for project selection:

Safety : How a project will improve the accessibility for people with disabilities, families traveling with strollers or passengers handling other mobility devices like bikes or scooters.

: How a project will improve the accessibility for people with disabilities, families traveling with strollers or passengers handling other mobility devices like bikes or scooters. Wayfinding improvements : How a project will make real-time information in passenger waiting areas easier to read by using large print and simplified language.

: How a project will make real-time information in passenger waiting areas easier to read by using large print and simplified language. Benefits for families: How a project will make ferry travel more family-friendly and improve access to jobs, doctor’s offices and leisure activities.

The USDOT notes the NOFO outlines the application criteria. Applicants must submit eligible projects by May 11, 2026.