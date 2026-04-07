SMART launches operator mentorship program

The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART), in partnership with Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1564 and ATU International, has launched the state of Michigan's first structured operator mentorship program. The one-year, formalized initiative pairs newly hired bus operators with veteran mentors to accelerate professional development, strengthen workforce culture and build long-term retention.

"Transit agencies across the country are asking the same question: how do we build a workforce that stays, grows and thrives? This program is SMART's answer," said SMART General Manager and CEO Tiffany Gunter. "By pairing new operators with seasoned professionals from day one, we are building a culture where experience is valued, knowledge is shared and every operator feels supported in their career. That culture is what delivers safe, reliable service to our riders every single day."

SMART notes the mentorship program is built on a structured framework designed for scalability and long-term impact:

Mentees: Newly hired operators selected from each incoming class.

Newly hired operators selected from each incoming class. Mentors: Veteran operators with a minimum of three years of experience, selected through a competitive application and formal training process.

Veteran operators with a minimum of three years of experience, selected through a competitive application and formal training process. Duration: One year of structured, guided mentorship.

"The launch of this mentorship program is a testament to what is possible when labor and management come to the table with a shared commitment to the people who make this system run," said ATU Local 1564 President Troy Mosely. "Our operators are the backbone of public transit in metro Detroit, and for too long, new hires have been expected to figure it out on their own. That changes now. This program ensures that every operator who joins SMART does so with an experienced professional in their corner and that makes our union stronger, our workforce more resilient and our service better for every rider we carry."

The agency recently reached full operator staffing levels for the first time since 2017.

"The launch of this mentorship program is a defining moment— - not just for SMART, but for public transit in Michigan," said SMART Board Member and Chancellor of Wayne County Community College District Curtis Ivery. "Across the country, transit agencies are searching for sustainable solutions to workforce challenges that have persisted for years. What SMART and ATU have built here is a replicable, community-rooted model that invests in people first. When we give operators the tools, the mentorship and the professional foundation they need to succeed, we are strengthening the entire transit ecosystem and ultimately, the communities we serve."