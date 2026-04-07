IT Curves acquires AI Dev Lab

IT Curves has acquired AI Dev Lab, a move the company says is a major step in its strategy to expand artificial intelligence (AI) across its transportation management software platform.

As part of this alignment, AI Dev Lab has established a dedicated transportation team working alongside IT Curves to accelerate the development of intelligent tools built into core transit operations. The teams are focused on helping agencies and transportation providers improve routing, dispatch, rider communication, service visibility and automation through an AI-integrated platform.

"Artificial Intelligence has rapidly evolved from an emerging technology into a powerful tool capable of transforming complex operational systems,” said IT Curves CEO Matthew Mohebbi. “Transportation systems present a unique opportunity to benefit from these advancements. We understand the operational complexity of transit because we operate transportation services ourselves and deploy systems in live transit environments across the country. Bringing AI Dev Lab into IT Curves allows us to move faster, build smarter and deliver more meaningful innovation across our platform for the transit industry."

Since 2025, the companies have been jointly developing and deploying:

AI-powered reservation and dispatch support

Rider communication and self-service tools

Fleet visibility and service insight

Smarter trip optimization

Call center and rider support automation

"Transportation is one of the most demanding and important environments for applied AI,” said AI Dev Lab CEO Jason Wells. “This is an opportunity to move beyond standalone tools and bring smarter decisions into the core workflows that shape service every day. By joining IT Curves, we can bring stronger AI capabilities into real transit workflows across dispatch, rider support, fleet coordination, trip optimization and service performance. That makes it possible to build transit-specific tools that improve the experience for both operators and riders.”