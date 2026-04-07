PA: LANTA proposes more Lehigh Valley bus route cuts, will hold public meeting. See the list

LANTA may alter some of its bus routes in June, and the Lehigh Valley’s transit agency wants to know what you think about it.

A public meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. April 29 at 60 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem. LANTA is requesting that anyone who wants to attend should register in advance. Those who can’t make it in person can attend virtually.

Changes are being proposed on 21 routes, which may have cutbacks on frequency of service. Those are listed on LANTA’s website. Also included are minor alignment changes in Bethlehem.

Twenty-three routes will see no changes.

If the changes move forward, they will go into effect June 15.

LANTA raised fares in March and cut back service on more than a dozen routes in January. The changes come as Pennsylvania’s public transportation agencies continue to press the state to increase funding.

Below is a list of the proposed changes.

Route 101

Weekdays: Two trips to Spillman Loop canceled: 10:18 p.m., 11:18 p.m.; two trips to Parkway Shopping Center canceled: 9:25 p.m., 10:25 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: No changes

Route 102

Weekdays: Two trips to Casino canceled: 8:50 a.m., 9:50 p.m.; two trips to Cedar Crest Hospital canceled: 10:05 p.m., 12:05 a.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: Two trips to Casino canceled: 9:20 a.m., 10:50 p.m.; one trip to Cedar Crest Hospital canceled: 10:35 p.m.

Route 103

Weekdays and Saturdays: Three trips to Cherryville canceled: 6:08 a.m., 7:08 p.m., 9:08 p.m.; three trips to LVIA – Airport canceled: 5:05 a.m., 8:05 p.m., 10:05 p.m.

Sundays: No changes

Route 104

Weekdays and Saturdays: Two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 7:58 p.m., 9:28 p.m.; two trips to Emmaus 8:45 p.m., 10:15 p.m.

Sundays: One trip to ATC – Allentown canceled: 4:58 p.m.

Route 105

Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip to LVIA – Airport canceled: 9:05 p.m.; two trips to Hellertown canceled: 8:10 p.m., 10:10 p.m.

Sundays: One trip to LVIA – Airport canceled: 5:05 p.m.; one trip to Hellertown canceled: 6:10 p.m.

Route 106

Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip to Van Buren Loop canceled: 9:50 p.m.; one trip to Forks Plaza canceled: 8:47 p.m.

Sundays: One trip to Van Buren Loop canceled: 8:20 a.m.; one trip to Forks Plaza canceled: 9:17 a.m.

Route 107

Weekdays and Saturdays: Three trips to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 4:05 a.m., 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m.; two trips to Fairgrounds canceled: 4:35 a.m., 11:05 p.m.; one trip to Village West canceled: 10:05 p.m.

Sundays: Two trips to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 4 a.m., 9:20 p.m.; two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 4:20 a.m., 9:50 p.m.

Route 108

Weekdays and Saturdays: Two trips to Bethlehem Square canceled: 8:08 p.m., 9:38 p.m.; one trip to Fountain Hill canceled: 9 p.m.

Sundays: No changes

Route 209

Weekdays: One trip to Parkway Shopping Center canceled: 8:35 p.m.; one trip to Crest Plaza canceled: 8 p.m.

Saturdays: Two trips to Parkway Shopping Center canceled: 6:15 a.m., 8:35 p.m.; two trips to Crest Plaza canceled: 5:40 a.m., 8 p.m.

Sundays: No changes

Route 210

Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip to Whitehall Central canceled: 5:30 a.m.; three trips to Whitehall Central added: 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; three trips to South Mall added: 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Service added: Four trips to Whitehall Central: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.; four trips to South Mall: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Route 211

Weekdays: Two trips to Whitehall Zephyr Stadium canceled: 6 a.m., 8 p.m.; two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 7:01 a.m., 9:09 p.m.

Saturdays: Two trips to Whitehall Zephyr Stadium canceled: 6 a.m., 8 p.m.; two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 7:09 a.m., 9:09 p.m.

Route 214

Weekdays: No changes

Saturdays: All service canceled

Route 217

Weekdays: No changes

Saturdays: All service canceled

Route 218

Weekdays: Two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 9:21 a.m., 11:26 a.m.; two trips to Fogelsville canceled: 10:20 a.m., 12:20 p.m.

Saturdays: Two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 9:26 a.m., 12:26 p.m.; two trips to Fogelsville canceled: 9:50 a.m., 2:20 p.m.

Route 220

Weekdays: Two trips to EITC – Easton canceled: 4:42 a.m., 7:42 p.m.; two trips to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 5:40 a.m., 6:40 p.m.

Saturdays: One trip to EITC – Easton canceled: 4:42 a.m.; two trips to BTC – Bethlehem: 5:40 a.m., 6:40 p.m.

Route 312

Weekdays: One trip to Bethlehem Square canceled: 10:00 p.m.; one trip to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 10:57 p.m.

Route 322

Weekdays: No changes

Saturdays: All service canceled

Route 324

Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip to Stefko and Broad canceled: 6 p.m.; eight trips to adjusted to end at BTC – Bethlehem: 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.; one trip to ATC – Allentown canceled: 6:05 p.m. night trips adjusted to begin at BTC – Bethlehem: 6:05 a.m., 7:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 5:05 p.m.

Route 327

Weekdays: Two trips to Bethlehem Square canceled: 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m.; two trips to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 8:05 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

Route 605

Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip canceled: 10 p.m.

Sundays: No changes

Route 606

Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip Southside via Packer canceled: 9:02 p.m.; one trip Southside via Centre canceled: 9:32 p.m.

Sundays: No changes

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