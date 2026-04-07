PA: LANTA proposes more Lehigh Valley bus route cuts, will hold public meeting. See the list
LANTA may alter some of its bus routes in June, and the Lehigh Valley’s transit agency wants to know what you think about it.
A public meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. April 29 at 60 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem. LANTA is requesting that anyone who wants to attend should register in advance. Those who can’t make it in person can attend virtually.
Changes are being proposed on 21 routes, which may have cutbacks on frequency of service. Those are listed on LANTA’s website. Also included are minor alignment changes in Bethlehem.
Twenty-three routes will see no changes.
If the changes move forward, they will go into effect June 15.
LANTA raised fares in March and cut back service on more than a dozen routes in January. The changes come as Pennsylvania’s public transportation agencies continue to press the state to increase funding.
Below is a list of the proposed changes.
Route 101
- Weekdays: Two trips to Spillman Loop canceled: 10:18 p.m., 11:18 p.m.; two trips to Parkway Shopping Center canceled: 9:25 p.m., 10:25 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays: No changes
Route 102
- Weekdays: Two trips to Casino canceled: 8:50 a.m., 9:50 p.m.; two trips to Cedar Crest Hospital canceled: 10:05 p.m., 12:05 a.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays: Two trips to Casino canceled: 9:20 a.m., 10:50 p.m.; one trip to Cedar Crest Hospital canceled: 10:35 p.m.
Route 103
- Weekdays and Saturdays: Three trips to Cherryville canceled: 6:08 a.m., 7:08 p.m., 9:08 p.m.; three trips to LVIA – Airport canceled: 5:05 a.m., 8:05 p.m., 10:05 p.m.
- Sundays: No changes
Route 104
- Weekdays and Saturdays: Two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 7:58 p.m., 9:28 p.m.; two trips to Emmaus 8:45 p.m., 10:15 p.m.
- Sundays: One trip to ATC – Allentown canceled: 4:58 p.m.
Route 105
- Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip to LVIA – Airport canceled: 9:05 p.m.; two trips to Hellertown canceled: 8:10 p.m., 10:10 p.m.
- Sundays: One trip to LVIA – Airport canceled: 5:05 p.m.; one trip to Hellertown canceled: 6:10 p.m.
Route 106
- Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip to Van Buren Loop canceled: 9:50 p.m.; one trip to Forks Plaza canceled: 8:47 p.m.
- Sundays: One trip to Van Buren Loop canceled: 8:20 a.m.; one trip to Forks Plaza canceled: 9:17 a.m.
Route 107
- Weekdays and Saturdays: Three trips to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 4:05 a.m., 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m.; two trips to Fairgrounds canceled: 4:35 a.m., 11:05 p.m.; one trip to Village West canceled: 10:05 p.m.
- Sundays: Two trips to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 4 a.m., 9:20 p.m.; two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 4:20 a.m., 9:50 p.m.
Route 108
- Weekdays and Saturdays: Two trips to Bethlehem Square canceled: 8:08 p.m., 9:38 p.m.; one trip to Fountain Hill canceled: 9 p.m.
- Sundays: No changes
Route 209
- Weekdays: One trip to Parkway Shopping Center canceled: 8:35 p.m.; one trip to Crest Plaza canceled: 8 p.m.
- Saturdays: Two trips to Parkway Shopping Center canceled: 6:15 a.m., 8:35 p.m.; two trips to Crest Plaza canceled: 5:40 a.m., 8 p.m.
- Sundays: No changes
Route 210
- Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip to Whitehall Central canceled: 5:30 a.m.; three trips to Whitehall Central added: 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; three trips to South Mall added: 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m, 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday Service added: Four trips to Whitehall Central: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.; four trips to South Mall: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Route 211
- Weekdays: Two trips to Whitehall Zephyr Stadium canceled: 6 a.m., 8 p.m.; two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 7:01 a.m., 9:09 p.m.
- Saturdays: Two trips to Whitehall Zephyr Stadium canceled: 6 a.m., 8 p.m.; two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 7:09 a.m., 9:09 p.m.
Route 214
- Weekdays: No changes
- Saturdays: All service canceled
Route 217
- Weekdays: No changes
- Saturdays: All service canceled
Route 218
- Weekdays: Two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 9:21 a.m., 11:26 a.m.; two trips to Fogelsville canceled: 10:20 a.m., 12:20 p.m.
- Saturdays: Two trips to ATC – Allentown canceled: 9:26 a.m., 12:26 p.m.; two trips to Fogelsville canceled: 9:50 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
Route 220
- Weekdays: Two trips to EITC – Easton canceled: 4:42 a.m., 7:42 p.m.; two trips to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 5:40 a.m., 6:40 p.m.
- Saturdays: One trip to EITC – Easton canceled: 4:42 a.m.; two trips to BTC – Bethlehem: 5:40 a.m., 6:40 p.m.
Route 312
- Weekdays: One trip to Bethlehem Square canceled: 10:00 p.m.; one trip to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 10:57 p.m.
Route 322
- Weekdays: No changes
- Saturdays: All service canceled
Route 324
- Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip to Stefko and Broad canceled: 6 p.m.; eight trips to adjusted to end at BTC – Bethlehem: 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.; one trip to ATC – Allentown canceled: 6:05 p.m. night trips adjusted to begin at BTC – Bethlehem: 6:05 a.m., 7:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 5:05 p.m.
Route 327
- Weekdays: Two trips to Bethlehem Square canceled: 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m.; two trips to BTC – Bethlehem canceled: 8:05 p.m., 9:35 p.m.
Route 605
- Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip canceled: 10 p.m.
- Sundays: No changes
Route 606
- Weekdays and Saturdays: One trip Southside via Packer canceled: 9:02 p.m.; one trip Southside via Centre canceled: 9:32 p.m.
- Sundays: No changes
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